Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4: 'Nexus War' Trailer breakdown; Iron-Man, Wolverine and others arrive!

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost here and with that, the age of superheroes is finally upon us.

Ever since Fortnite announced an exclusive Marvel theme for Season 4, fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the brand new superhero-themed version.

The hype has now reached a whole new level as the official downtime has begun, with the official game trailer being released:

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is officially called Nexus War, and the trailer features the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, and others gearing up for a mammoth battle against Galactus.

Fortnite Nexus War Trailer Breakdown: Plot, characters and more

The trailer begins with a rousing Avengers-inspired background score and glorious shots of Iron Man, She-Hulk and Wolverine fending off their respective enemies. Then a teleportation gateway akin to the Bifrost emerges and transports them to the world of Fortnite.

Joining them are characters such as Storm, Mystique, Dr. Doom, and Groot, with Rocket Raccoon in tow!

It is then revealed that Thor is the one who summoned them as he stands between them and popular Fortnite characters.

The highlight of the trailer? Peely baring his own set of claws in retaliation to Wolverine's formidable adamantium blades.

Galactus is coming to the Fortnite island (Image Credits: Sizzy/ Twitter)

When their initial meeting threatens to break out into an all-out confrontation, Thor points at a more ominous figure approaching the Fortnite island- The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus himself.

The plot seems to revolve around Fortnite characters and Marvel superheroes teaming up to take on Galactus in an epic showdown. The trailer has already garnered almost 500K views, and 237K likes so far, and expect these figures to skyrocket as the hours go by.

Latest leaks also reveal a look at the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass Screen:

Battle Pass screen pic.twitter.com/0B7D4luF2c — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

The latest trailer has also revealed the complete set of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass skins. These include:

Iron Man

Wolverine

She-Hulk

Storm

Groot

Thor

Mystique

Dr. Doom

ALL BATTLE PASS SKINS! pic.twitter.com/itA7oAFxPJ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

In addition to this, the latest leaks also reveal the presence of a brand new Marvel Superhero skin- The Silver Surfer skin:

The Silver Surfer will also be a skin! pic.twitter.com/KXMEkWtNYT — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

Here's an exclusive look at all the Battle Pass pages:

Dubbed 'The War to save Reality' itself, it will take the best of Marvel, aided by popular Fortnite characters, to vanquish the threat of Galactus and save the Fortnite world.

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has now officially begun.