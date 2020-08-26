Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Battle Pass Skins, Bifrost and more 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is officially less than a day away, and fans are gearing up to play the brand new Marvel-themed version of the game.
Several exciting new leaks have been released over the last few days, in the build-up to Season 4. Many Marvel characters are rumored to be a part of the next season of the game.
The latest teaser by Fortnite offers us exclusive glimpses at new Marvel characters such as Mystique, Storm, She-Hulk, Dr. Doom, and Groot, alongside Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America.
Check out the latest Comic book pages that have been added to the game:
These exciting new additions have surely increased the hype surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, which is expected to drop in less than a day.
Bifrost in Fortnite
Ever since it was announced that Thor would be the central character of Fortnite's upcoming season, fans have been eagerly awaiting his arrival. They are also looking forward to Marvel dropping exciting Easter eggs in the game.
Fortnite has not disappointed so far, as Thor's Hammer and the Crater POI were recently added to the game. Moreover, the famed Bifrost from Asgard had been teased by data miners and was expected to drop shortly:
Latest leaks have revealed that the Bifrost/ Runes patterns have now been added to the game:
While the Crater POI is located near Salty Springs, the latest Bifrost runes are located near Weeping Woods, as revealed by data miners.
That's not all, as the latest teaser dropped by Fortnite comprises of the letter S, which when joined with all previous teasers, forms the word NEXUS.
An exclusive teaser look at Thor's formidable adversary, Galactus has also been revealed:
With its final set of leaks, Epic Games has undoubtedly brought its A-game in hyping Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 4.
The sentiment that perfectly describes the current state of Fortnite fans across the globe is perfectly captured by Creative Director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard:
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, arrives on the 27th of August, 2020.
