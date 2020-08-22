Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Groot skin, Storm and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will officially be a Marvel-themed season, centred around Thor and his battle against Marvel supervillain Galactus.

For weeks, it has been speculated that superheroes would have a huge role to play in the upcoming season, and these rumours have now been proven true, with the official Fortnite Twitter handle tweeting a glimpse at the Marvel-themed season:

With superheroes expected to play a vital role in Season 4's Battle Pass, apart from Thor, data miners have also revealed some more exciting set of leaks regarding other potential superhero skins.

Fortnite Groot and X-Men Storm skins

With Marvel being the central crossover, expect a whole lot of exciting new skins to make their way in-game.

In fact, the Marvel hype is so much that even Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard changed his Twitter header to resemble a comic strip featuring Iron Man and Dr. Doom:

Donald Mustard updated his Twitter Header to Iron Man & Dr Doom, and updated his bio to "Close to Zero" 👀 pic.twitter.com/xpAZZQqjnv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Soon after Thor was confirmed for Chapter 2 Season 4, data miners have also revealed that Groot from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be a part of Season 4's Battle Pass:

Groot is gonna be a battle pass skin 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Apart from one of Marvel's most delightful characters, fans will also have access to the fearsome Storm from X-Men skin:

According to @StonewallTabor, The season is gonna be Marvel themed (as i said) but its gonna be the Comic version of characters, not realistic ones. also we will get a "Storm" from X-Men skin! pic.twitter.com/Cdb7jIwI0x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

In addition to this, HYPEX also revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will be based on the Marvel comics and not the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The season will be in tune with the essence of the original Marvel comic book versions of popular heroes.

He also shared a list of other leaks related to Season 4:

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info:



- There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

- There will be a Wolverine skin

- They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

- Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Also, for all those fans who have recently been complaining that Fortnite seems to have lost hold of its original storyline, Donald Mustard tweeted something very promising:

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

With this latest set of developments, the possibilities are endless as to which route Fortnite ends up taking. With a whole new set of exciting superhero skins up for grabs, the upcoming Marvel-themed season has certainly begun to look a lot more promising.

Moreover, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Marvel crossover, indeed, ties in with the original Fortnite storyline, as hinted by Donald Mustard.

Season 4 challenge tab finna look like this pic.twitter.com/8hNSOGyh85 — SweetRabbit (@SweetRabbitFN) August 21, 2020

You can watch the video below which provides further insight on the upcoming Marvel-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: