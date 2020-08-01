Fortnite: Changes players expect in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is more than halfway complete, with the final water-level drop approaching. Over the course of the current season, we've seen a range of skins, emotes and POI's making a return but the general reception has been a tad underwhelming as compared to previous Fortnite seasons.
The prolonged delay in the much-awaited Cars update, persistent glitches, and lack of wholesome content have been the prime reasons contributing to Season 3's criticism.
The Fortnite community has taken actively to Twitter to suggest possible changes Epic Games can incorporate into the game, in order to reclaim its original charm. Even pro players have voiced their problems with the current state of affairs:
Recently, SypherPK released a video addressing the concerns and suggested the changes Fortnite Season 4 should incorporate.
SypherPK's Fortnite Wishlist
Popular streamer SypherPK released a video on his YouTube channel in which he gave his suggestions on how Fortnite can improve itself in Season 4. With the latest season of Fortnite expected to drop sometime in September, here are 5 points on SypherPK's wishlist:
#1 More Variety
There should be more variety in terms of existing items such as the Unvaulted LTM, which SypherPK believes involves a great pool of items for Pubs. The return of mobility and utility items would help bring back a sense of fun and balance to the game.
Favourites like Slurp Juice and Chug Jugs should be made a mainstay as they would strengthen the loot pool as well as the shield aspect of the game.
#2 More Action- 125 to 150 player LTM
Due to mythic POI's, improved set of players or skill-based match-making, SypherPK highlights the acute lack of action in terms of gameplay. The fact that the player count dies out super quickly is concerning for those looking for a fast-paced elimination fest.
As a result of this, the mid game suffers and ends up with little or no activity. He suggests the possibility of Epic Games trying out a 125 to 150 player solo or squad LTM as a trial mode.
This would help them gauge the community's reception to the same. If successful, they could implement it to bring a much-needed sense of liveliness and action to the game.
#3 Rework Mythic POI's
As compared to previous seasons, Season 3 has only 3 places where one can land to grab mythic weapons. Due to this, it leads to overcrowding and less variety in terms of drops.
Addressing this issue, SypherPK highlights how this makes it tough for players to land elsewhere on the map as they are forced to land at mythic POI's, thereby affecting the pace of the game.
According to him, this can be fixed if Epic Games decided to spread out the mythic weapons and vaults over the vast Fortnite map rather than have them concentrated at the same location.
#4 More LTM's
SypherPK also highlighted how much fun the limited-time modes or LTM's are and added that Fortnite should continue testing new LTM's. Epic Games need to introduce cooler and more unique LTM's which instil a sense of freshness to the staple modes in Fortnite Battle Royale.
He stated that Epic Games should keep experimenting with LTM's as the range and scope is huge in terms of introducing new modes.
I want Epic to go crazy with the LTM'S......Give us a taste of what we're missing....give us like a Season 1 LTM....Give us like an OG Fortnite LTM!
#5 Bring back Traps.....with a tweak
SypherPK has also petitioned for the return of traps but mentioned how overpowered they tend to be. To prevent this, their damage potential should be reduced to a 100 to 125 rather than 150.
Traps should also be disabled the moment you eliminate someone, which would allow players to be more aggressive without having to suffer unjustly at the hands of traps.
You can watch the video below where SypherPK speaks about the changes required in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4:Published 01 Aug 2020, 13:20 IST