Fortnite: Changes players expect in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is more than halfway complete, with the final water-level drop approaching. Over the course of the current season, we've seen a range of skins, emotes and POI's making a return but the general reception has been a tad underwhelming as compared to previous Fortnite seasons.

The prolonged delay in the much-awaited Cars update, persistent glitches, and lack of wholesome content have been the prime reasons contributing to Season 3's criticism.

The Fortnite community has taken actively to Twitter to suggest possible changes Epic Games can incorporate into the game, in order to reclaim its original charm. Even pro players have voiced their problems with the current state of affairs:

can fortnite fix this mouse in inventory glitch for controller players like holy shit this is so annoying i cant even organize my inventory — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) July 30, 2020

Epic has been running test games for weeks and hasn't changed 1 thing about the game, It's been 3 years and they still can't fix endgame lag and now it feels worse then ever. @EpicGames @FNCompetitive Stop funding tournaments and pay someone with a brain to help you. — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) July 29, 2020

Recently, SypherPK released a video addressing the concerns and suggested the changes Fortnite Season 4 should incorporate.

SypherPK's Fortnite Wishlist

Popular streamer SypherPK released a video on his YouTube channel in which he gave his suggestions on how Fortnite can improve itself in Season 4. With the latest season of Fortnite expected to drop sometime in September, here are 5 points on SypherPK's wishlist:

#1 More Variety

There should be more variety in terms of existing items such as the Unvaulted LTM, which SypherPK believes involves a great pool of items for Pubs. The return of mobility and utility items would help bring back a sense of fun and balance to the game.

I really don't understand why fortnite only does these LTMs to celebrate summer splash.

LTMS ARE AWESOME. MORE LTMS — Muselk (@muselk) July 21, 2020

Favourites like Slurp Juice and Chug Jugs should be made a mainstay as they would strengthen the loot pool as well as the shield aspect of the game.

#2 More Action- 125 to 150 player LTM

Due to mythic POI's, improved set of players or skill-based match-making, SypherPK highlights the acute lack of action in terms of gameplay. The fact that the player count dies out super quickly is concerning for those looking for a fast-paced elimination fest.

I wish fortnite could make the map smaller to put more action. Make the bus faster because most people are too lazy to land at the end of the bus because it takes. This spreads action to all areas of the map. Remove sbmm, I left fortnite with a good amount of wins. Thread — GianLo (@BIGBOIGLO) July 30, 2020

As a result of this, the mid game suffers and ends up with little or no activity. He suggests the possibility of Epic Games trying out a 125 to 150 player solo or squad LTM as a trial mode.

This would help them gauge the community's reception to the same. If successful, they could implement it to bring a much-needed sense of liveliness and action to the game.

#3 Rework Mythic POI's

As compared to previous seasons, Season 3 has only 3 places where one can land to grab mythic weapons. Due to this, it leads to overcrowding and less variety in terms of drops.

Addressing this issue, SypherPK highlights how this makes it tough for players to land elsewhere on the map as they are forced to land at mythic POI's, thereby affecting the pace of the game.

MYTHIC POI'S RUINED FORTNITE. ANYONE THAT THINKS OTHER WISE IS FUCKING STUPID. LANDING AT THEM IS BORING AF, BUT NOT LANDING AT THEM LEAVES 15 ALIVE FIRST CIRCLE. NOT TO MENTION THE MUSIC! FIRST TIME PLAYING ARENA IN WEEKS AND I ALREADY WANT TO JUMP OUT OF MY WINDOW HEAD FIRST. — Wickesy (@ItsWickesy) July 29, 2020

According to him, this can be fixed if Epic Games decided to spread out the mythic weapons and vaults over the vast Fortnite map rather than have them concentrated at the same location.

#4 More LTM's

SypherPK also highlighted how much fun the limited-time modes or LTM's are and added that Fortnite should continue testing new LTM's. Epic Games need to introduce cooler and more unique LTM's which instil a sense of freshness to the staple modes in Fortnite Battle Royale.

why hasn’t fortnite added way more dumb LTMs ?



I understand you can’t have crazy shit in normal games cause people get salty when a plane ruins their 15 kill win but why can’t we have floor is lava again? — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) April 21, 2020

He stated that Epic Games should keep experimenting with LTM's as the range and scope is huge in terms of introducing new modes.

I want Epic to go crazy with the LTM'S......Give us a taste of what we're missing....give us like a Season 1 LTM....Give us like an OG Fortnite LTM!

#5 Bring back Traps.....with a tweak

SypherPK has also petitioned for the return of traps but mentioned how overpowered they tend to be. To prevent this, their damage potential should be reduced to a 100 to 125 rather than 150.

Traps should also be disabled the moment you eliminate someone, which would allow players to be more aggressive without having to suffer unjustly at the hands of traps.

Classic Fortnite traps (Image Credits: zilliongamer)

You can watch the video below where SypherPK speaks about the changes required in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4: