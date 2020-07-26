'I miss old Fortnite': SypherPK reacts to old streaming clips

Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan has been one of the most popular names in the Fortnite streaming circuit and is one of the remaining few who continue to churn out Fortnite-based videos on a consistent basis.

Of late, however, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has come in for criticism in terms of not introducing anything of substance which has led to several pros either reducing their streaming frequency or even stepping away from the game altogether.

SypherPK too, seems to be following suit, at least for the time being, according to his recent tweet, where he stated:

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

In light of these developments, his most recent Fortnite video finds him taking a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about the old Fortnite.

SypherPK reacts to old Fortnite: Classic Myth to Legendary 1V1

The video begins with SypherPK in a nostalgic mood as he informs his followers that he has compiled some of the most memorable OG clips of Fortnite.

Right in the beginning, on claiming a seemingly implausible Victory Royale, he humorously muses:

The one thing that people did forget about OG Fortnite is that, there were so many bugs. Like yes, it was OG and it was cool, but there were SO many bugs.

Advertisement

What follows is a crazy, nostalgic ride as he recalls the insane damage potential weapons used to possess in the original Fortnite while viewing clips of popular streamers like Timethetatman, Ninja, Dr. Lupo and others.

He goes on to marvel at the efficacy of the SCAR and highlights how literally everyone flipped when Rocket Riding was initially introduced. On witnessing a clip of Myth falling to his own death, he snidely remarks: "Classic Myth'.

He also flips over an unforgettable, legendary 1 V 1 compilation feat. Ninja and petitions for the return of the Directional Jump-Pad.

Directional Jump-Pads (L) and Rocket Riding (R)

His final takeaway from the first half of clips?

Whatever happened to the good ol' days?

Drake to OG Ninja hype

On spotting record-breaking rapper Drake's gamer ID- TheBoyDuddus alongside Ninja in a game of Duos, SypherPK's excitement escalates to all new heights as he reminds us of the time when even Drake used to play Fortnite.

Drake!! We're talking about DRAKE!!

He bursts out into laughter on hilariously watching a player self-destructing in the storm and muses that he misses the old noob commentary.

From wanting to roast Tfue so bad to wondering if anyone these days could ever match up to the contagious level of Ninja's reactions, its simply nostalgia galore.

The video comes to an end with SypherPK in a pensive mood as he remarks:

It's just not like that anymore man....I don't know.

How Fortnite should be?

With increasing number of streamers choosing to step away from the world of active Fortnite streaming, the recent developments have triggered a debate as to how exactly Fortnite should be.

Ninja, Tfue, Myth. Rip the good old fortnite days. — izzi (@izziFN) July 26, 2020

Many have actively petitioned to bring back the OG glory days when Fortnite was pure, silly fun, unblemished and unaffected by intense competitiveness.

With lack of content being a constant chink, a return to its roots would surely bring delight to the entire Fortnite community who continue to criticize the recent developments in later seasons of the record-smashing game.

Also Read: Fortnite: Epic releases Unvaulted LTM, SypherPK, Ali-A and Muselk react

You can take a look at SypherPK revisiting the old world of Fortnite in the video below: