Fortnite: Why the Unvaulted LTM should stay in the game

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 reaches the halfway mark, there have been several new and exciting LTMs which have been released by Epic Games.

However, out of these, there has been one which has emerged as a clear favourite- the Unvaulted LTM.

Released only for a two-day period in Season 3, the Fortnite community began to actively petition to either extend this LTM's stay or make it a permanent feature of the Fortnite Battle Royale gameplay.

Unvaulted should be what Fortnite should be all the time. Competitive can have a balanced loot pool, and give regular modes crazy loot pools again. — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) July 16, 2020

The Unvaulted LTM is so much fun, please keep it for a week @FortniteGame — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 17, 2020

@FortniteGame PLZ never remove that Unvaulted LTM 🙏 — NoahsNoah (@NoahsNoahYT) July 18, 2020

Keeping this in mind, there are several reasons why the Unvaulted LTM should be made a permanent feature in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite: A return to its roots

The vast loot pool and weapons available at one's disposal in an Unvaulted LTM mark a sweet return to Fortnite's original roots as a super fun, enjoyable and colourful battle royale.

While some complain that Fortnite has lost some of the magnetic appeal that made it so popular in the first place, others believe that it is straying away from its original template, which was replete with enjoyable silliness.

The Unvaulted LTM is laden with pure nostalgia as favourites from previous seasons of Fortnite make a comeback and can once again be used in-game.

In terms of staying true to its Fortnite essence, the Unvaulted LTM is simply a perfect addition, which can certainly help restore the faith of even the most sceptical of Fortnite fans.

Loot Pool and Weapons List

The sheer range of the loot pool and available weapons is itself enough reason to make the Unvaulted LTM a mainstay.

Let's revisit some of the most iconic, coolest and wackiest weapons available in this mode:

Rift-To-Go

The Rift-To-Go

The Rift-To-Go is a portable Rift that can be carried in one's inventory and deployed immediately. When activated, the player is automatically teleported into the sky and placed in skydiving mode.

This is also a feature which can immensely benefit the Duos and Squads modes in terms of giving your teammates time to recuperate or simply making a quick getaway.

Boogie Bomb

The Boogie Bomb

Akin to a grenade which can be thrown, the Boogie Bomb forces players to break out into a dance for 5 seconds. This enables the opposition to inflict considerable damage and gain an elimination.

During a fast-paced intense match, a Boogie Bomb is just what is needed to infuse the humour element.

Slurp Juice and Chug Jug

Chug Jug (L) and Slurp Juice (R)

In terms of shield limit and health, the minis and bandages become pale in comparison to classics like Slurp Juice and the Chug Jug.

Slurp Juice grants a maximum of 75 health and shield if health is full. The legendary Chug Jug, which takes a good 15 seconds is worth it as it grants full health as well as shield.

The bright-coloured duo helps contribute towards the overall immersiveness of the game.

Storm-Scout Sniper Rifle

The Storm-Scout Sniper Rifle

This cool sniper, with an embedded weather map, led players to the next storm circle before it actually appeared on the map.

Innovative, handy and underrated, this sniper could actually end up being one's saviour from perishing in the unforgiving storm.

Bush

The Legendary Bush

Probably one of the wackiest yet surprisingly effective things in terms of stealth, the Bush allows players to disguise themselves, quite literally, as a bush.

A legendary consumable, it also enables movement and tends to be a cooler option than the Creepin Cardboard.

Guaranteed Nostalgia to combat concerns

The feel and return of classic Fortnite weapons is a guaranteed ticket to the nostalgic, fun-filled Fortnite landscape of the seasons gone by.

In the face of rising glitches, it would simply help make Fortnite fun again.

One of the major concerns raised when it comes to the game is that all the fun and popular weapons are being vaulted too soon by Epic Games.

Rather than vault weapons, they should permanently remain unvaulted as it helps to bring a much-needed sense of balance into the game and also expands the loot pool, leaving players with much more to play for in terms of pure, visual experience.

As more and more people from the Fortnite community begin to demand the permanent inclusion of the Unvaulted LTM, the key takeaway from this is that nostalgia, undoubtedly, sells.

You can take a look at why exactly the Unvaulted LTM should be in Fortnite, in the video below: