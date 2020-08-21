Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is entirely Marvel-themed, new leaks reveal Thor

After weeks of speculation, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is all set to be Marvel-themed. For a while now, it had been rumoured that a season revolving around a Marvel collaborative crossover event would be making its way to Fortnite.

Data miners also revealed that it could specifically involve Thor and the Marvel supervillain, Galactus.

A brand new leak by data miner FortTory has now confirmed this claim:

this image is shown in the Korean eShop on the Nintendo Switch.



Marvel - Thor pic.twitter.com/f1vcvFIU4B — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 21, 2020

In what appears to be a major leak for Chapter 2 Season 4, the Korean E-shop on Nintendo Switch revealed the upcoming Fortnite Season 4 logo, where The God of Thunder, Thor can be seen.

Fortnite x Marvel

Fortnite has recently been including a lot of superhero collaborative events, with Chapter 2 Season 2's Deadpool and Chapter 2 Season 3's current Aquaman theme.

The forthcoming season is now confirmed to be based on Marvel's Thor and his impending fight with Galactus, as predicted earlier.

THOR & GALACTUS CROSSOVER CONFIRMED?



The "HighTower" event audio file leaked yesterday put into an image looks like Galactus 👀



Also one of the leaked comic books contains a image of Thor!



Thor Images: @HYPEX #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4u9ucx83eZ — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 6, 2020

FortTory also posted another reveal of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's Marvel theme, which can be found in the Nintendo Switch store:

here a short video from @BungDaBada pic.twitter.com/34K1Gz0GkP — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 21, 2020

The leaks above indicate that Thor will definitely be a central figure in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and will also be included in the Battle Pass.

This development is a major spoiler as fans have recently been criticising the Fortnite storyline, with many demanding a return to the original plot rather than an inclusion of superheroes and crossovers.

Twitter was quick to react to this latest leak:

y’all are gonna attack me in the morning but i’m gonna be really sad if thor is the theme of the next battle pass. fortnite will have truly sold out imo /: i still love this game so much, & will continue to make content but wow this just makes me sad. — liv ❥ (@livyuhfn) August 21, 2020

i love how the marvel logo is even on the seasonal splash art now, i'm expecting it to be renamed to "Marvel's Fortnite" throughout the entirety of season thor — big john (@gameshed_) August 21, 2020

Really excited for this season. I have huge love for Marvel so seeing Fortnite have Thor, Galactus (maybe Iron Man.) in game is amazing and their weapons as pickaxes. — Fuck it, going to bush camp #FreeFortnite (@JackHatesKeem) August 21, 2020

but I want to play fortnite not a fucking avengers game — mad 😼 (@MadBoii_) August 21, 2020

more then ever before.

Secret Skin?

aight id take that aslong as we get Story.

but an Entire SEASON

all about Marvel?

We were tired of fucking DEADPOOL being on the Map and how wouldnt we get tired of basically the same but for an ENTIRE SEASON — DynaPower (@dyna_power) August 21, 2020

Bro the whole fucking season is marvel themed I might as well fucking avengers instead of fortnite because its the same — Cezar 🏊 (@CezarAV7) August 21, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, most fans are sceptical about Fortnite having yet another superhero crossover event.

With this latest development, it remains to be seen if Fortnite can deliver a winner with Thor in Chapter 2 Season 4, which drops in exactly a week.