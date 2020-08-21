Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is entirely Marvel-themed, new leaks reveal Thor

After weeks of speculation, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is all set to be Marvel-themed. For a while now, it had been rumoured that a season revolving around a Marvel collaborative crossover event would be making its way to Fortnite.
Data miners also revealed that it could specifically involve Thor and the Marvel supervillain, Galactus.
A brand new leak by data miner FortTory has now confirmed this claim:
In what appears to be a major leak for Chapter 2 Season 4, the Korean E-shop on Nintendo Switch revealed the upcoming Fortnite Season 4 logo, where The God of Thunder, Thor can be seen.
Fortnite x Marvel
Fortnite has recently been including a lot of superhero collaborative events, with Chapter 2 Season 2's Deadpool and Chapter 2 Season 3's current Aquaman theme.
The forthcoming season is now confirmed to be based on Marvel's Thor and his impending fight with Galactus, as predicted earlier.
FortTory also posted another reveal of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's Marvel theme, which can be found in the Nintendo Switch store:
The leaks above indicate that Thor will definitely be a central figure in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and will also be included in the Battle Pass.
This development is a major spoiler as fans have recently been criticising the Fortnite storyline, with many demanding a return to the original plot rather than an inclusion of superheroes and crossovers.
Twitter was quick to react to this latest leak:
As evident from the tweets above, most fans are sceptical about Fortnite having yet another superhero crossover event.
With this latest development, it remains to be seen if Fortnite can deliver a winner with Thor in Chapter 2 Season 4, which drops in exactly a week.
Published 21 Aug 2020, 17:14 IST