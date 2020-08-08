Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks- Thor, Rift and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is nearing the finish line, with an exciting and promising Season 4 looming large.
Season 3 finally saw the introduction of cars, in addition to exciting new concerts and crossovers. However, the reception on the whole has been a tad underwhelming as fans are eagerly awaiting a return to the original Fortnite roots in the upcoming season.
Epic Games could certainly do with several changes to Fortnite, which would be welcomed by the online community.
Popular streamer SypherPK released a video recently where he addressed all the leaks associated with the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks
With Chapter 2, Season 3 nearing its end, speculation has been high as to what new changes Epic Games could incorporate into Season 4.
According to data miner HYPEX, Fortnite could next include comic books, Thor, the 'Hightower' rift and additional features!
Check out the series of tweets related to the latest leaks:
On closer inspection, HYPEX deduced that by the end of Season 3, or in Season 4, we could witness a Thor event featuring Galactus and the Rainbow bridge!
Addressing these series of leaks, popular streamer SypherPK released a video where he spoke about a potential Thor event as well as the 'Hightower' rift.
SypherPK addresses the Season 4 leaks
Speaking about the changes which could feature by the end of Season 3 or at the start of Season 4, SypherPK mentions the rift that has appeared above Catty Corner and the accompanying spectograph image released by HYPEX.
In the image below, the outline of a figure rumoured to be Marvel supervillain -'Galactus' is visible:
He then goes on to address the Xbox leak, where comic books can be seen, and speaks about a potential Thor x Galactus Fortnite event:
The thing is Fortnite originally used to have events and collaborations with Marvel, DC, Star Wars and these were like small parts of the season but we're seeing people like Aquaman as a big part of season 3...the chapters of Fortnite are now very heavily intertwined with these collaborations.
He then mentions how the latest Fortnite skin 'Relaxed fit Jonesy'' resembles Fat Thor and believes that Epic is foreshadowing an exclusive Thor event in Fortnite.
So, Thor is coming, he's gonna have this big epic battle with Galactus and I think that's gonna be the main story and focus of Season 4
He also addresses the possibility of ruins emerging around the Authority and a brand new Crater POI.
He ends the video by mentioning how Epic has already started its testing for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, which promises to incorporate a massive collaborative event.
You can watch SypherPK's video below, where he addresses all the rumoured leaks associated with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4:Published 08 Aug 2020, 12:53 IST