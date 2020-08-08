Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks- Thor, Rift and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is nearing the finish line, with an exciting and promising Season 4 looming large.

Season 3 finally saw the introduction of cars, in addition to exciting new concerts and crossovers. However, the reception on the whole has been a tad underwhelming as fans are eagerly awaiting a return to the original Fortnite roots in the upcoming season.

THIS is the Fortnite that I fell in love with.



the artstyle, the gameplay, the map, the colors, the skins, the battlepass, the graphics, EVERYTHING.



just watching this clip brings back so many good memories 😭 pic.twitter.com/AerwGJr0oV — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) August 7, 2020

Epic Games could certainly do with several changes to Fortnite, which would be welcomed by the online community.

Popular streamer SypherPK released a video recently where he addressed all the leaks associated with the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks

With Chapter 2, Season 3 nearing its end, speculation has been high as to what new changes Epic Games could incorporate into Season 4.

According to data miner HYPEX, Fortnite could next include comic books, Thor, the 'Hightower' rift and additional features!

Check out the series of tweets related to the latest leaks:

This "HighTower" Rift will appear in the map very soon, right above the agency, here's how it sounds:



Also HUGE thanks to @Asriel_Dev for helping me enable it ingame, drop him a follow! pic.twitter.com/QPJLodCws0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Another leak before i go to sleep.. these will appear in the map very soon!



Crack: its the Rift in the sky from my previous tweet

Crater_POI: is an encrypted small POI

Hightower: i'm not really sure, i might be wrong on that one

The Dots: they are 6 Runes like the one in the pic pic.twitter.com/b53OBD5Vjh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

2 days ago an unknown source (not same as old source) told me that readable Comic Books will come to Fortnite at some point, and today's update has a file called "ComicReader".. 🤔 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Remember the Comic Books thing i told you about? well.. some people on console are seeing a comic book in their Battle Pass menu.. this should appear for everyone in the upcoming days/weeks as a teaser for *something*!



Thanks to @metalbelmont for sending me this! pic.twitter.com/hdNBI1VZ6A — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

On closer inspection, HYPEX deduced that by the end of Season 3, or in Season 4, we could witness a Thor event featuring Galactus and the Rainbow bridge!

On the leaked comics book (previous tweet) you can see the comic books Thor! pic.twitter.com/23yqy4os0q — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

Check my previous tweets for more context.. pic.twitter.com/J9UCf9JCjQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

Addressing these series of leaks, popular streamer SypherPK released a video where he spoke about a potential Thor event as well as the 'Hightower' rift.

SypherPK addresses the Season 4 leaks

Speaking about the changes which could feature by the end of Season 3 or at the start of Season 4, SypherPK mentions the rift that has appeared above Catty Corner and the accompanying spectograph image released by HYPEX.

In the image below, the outline of a figure rumoured to be Marvel supervillain -'Galactus' is visible:

If you play the Rift sound (previous tweet) in a spectrogram it shows a shape of "someone", thanks to @Asriel_Dev again for getting a very clear view! pic.twitter.com/854LAelyYQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

He then goes on to address the Xbox leak, where comic books can be seen, and speaks about a potential Thor x Galactus Fortnite event:

The thing is Fortnite originally used to have events and collaborations with Marvel, DC, Star Wars and these were like small parts of the season but we're seeing people like Aquaman as a big part of season 3...the chapters of Fortnite are now very heavily intertwined with these collaborations.

He then mentions how the latest Fortnite skin 'Relaxed fit Jonesy'' resembles Fat Thor and believes that Epic is foreshadowing an exclusive Thor event in Fortnite.

So, Thor is coming, he's gonna have this big epic battle with Galactus and I think that's gonna be the main story and focus of Season 4

The Fat Thor inspired Jonesy Fortnite skin (Image Credits: Firemonkey/Twitter)

He also addresses the possibility of ruins emerging around the Authority and a brand new Crater POI.

He ends the video by mentioning how Epic has already started its testing for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, which promises to incorporate a massive collaborative event.

You can watch SypherPK's video below, where he addresses all the rumoured leaks associated with Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4: