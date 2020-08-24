Fortnite: Thor's Hammer and Crater POI to be available in-game

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 promises to bring about a slew of exciting new changes. The Marvel-themed season will revolve around Thor and his impending battle with Galactus.

As Fortnite enters into a major collaboration with Marvel Comics, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming season, which promises to include several Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine and others. Recently, social media has been abuzz with various exciting leaks, revealing what Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has in store for us.

Recent leaks by data miners reveal that the highly anticipated Crater POI will be available in the game shortly, along with Mjolnir, aka Thor's Hammer.

This exciting new leak hints at Thor's eventual arrival on the Fortnite map, in less than three days when Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 officially begins.

Thor's Hammer and Crater POI in Fortnite

The Crater POI has been rumoured to arrive for quite a while now, and fans will be able to witness it in the game shortly. Alongside the Crater POI is Thor's hammer, which has acquired a cult status of its own. It will undoubtedly prove to be a major draw for fans in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

Here's an exclusive close look at the Crater POI and Thor's Hammer in-game:

The Crater POI in Fortnite (Image Credits: Mikey/ Twitter)

Thor's Hammer in-game (Image Credits: Mikey/ Twitter)

There are several other leaks by data miners which offer further glimpses of Thor's Hammer in-game:

The Thor Hammer & Crate will be viewable In-game at 10am EST. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 24, 2020

Thor's hammer and the Crater POI just got decrypted! pic.twitter.com/5ptNGLK0MX — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 24, 2020

Some footage of the Crater and Thor's hammer pic.twitter.com/dRtcidAIxC — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 24, 2020

Players have already started spotting Thor's hammer in the game:

Thor's hammer is in Fortnite right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xAfu2do849 — gattu (@gattuGAMING) August 24, 2020

According to latest leaks, Thor's Hammer can be found near Salty Springs, in the centre of the Crater:

A crater has now appeared in #Fortnite where Thor's Hammer has fallen! Located next to Salty Springs, you can find the hammer at the center of the crater, in-game now! Note: This is currently not interactive and is not a Mythic Weapon.#FortniteSeason4 - 8.27.2020 pic.twitter.com/F5LCxa8RiD — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 24, 2020

As Thor's Hammer makes its way to Fortnite, latest comic book pages have also revealed that Thor loses his memory, which results in the Fortnite island getting muted:

Comic Book pages 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/4bYoo91FPp — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 24, 2020

Thor lost his memory — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 24, 2020

It seems that everyone who enters the island gradually loses their memory.. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 24, 2020

Seems like the Fortnite Island has an impact on Thor's memory.... is this why the whole Island is muted? — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 24, 2020

Seems like when Thor landed on Fortnite Island, he had a impact on his memory.



The zero erases everyone memory in the loop. This is EXACTLY why Visitor needed tapes to tell us some info! — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) August 24, 2020

With these brand new, exciting set of leaks, the hype for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has reached a whole new level.

The Crater POI and Thor's Hammer is now available in the game.