Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has begun to look a lot more promising as initial scepticism is starting to disappear in the face of exciting new leaks.

The upcoming Fortnite season is going to be Marvel-themed, with a mammoth Thor Vs Galactus battle forming an integral part of the storyline.

In addition to Thor, we will also get to witness a range of Marvel superheroes such as Groot, Wolverine, Storm, Iron Man and others making an appearance in-game.

Data miner, HYPEX, has now provided more information on the Chapter 2 Season 4 teasers:

These 4 teasers were all added to Fortnite's website, and do y'all think they refer to battlepass skins?



- Heralds Alone Won’t Save Us > (Thor?)

- Technology Alone Won’t Save Us > (Iron Man?)

- Rage Alone Won’t Save Us > (Hulk?)

- Justice Alone Won’t Save Us > ? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2020

Ok now that my source was right, here's some more info:



- There will be a Marvel/Thor POI

- There will be a Wolverine skin

- They also had a Peely with little banana claws concept (like to the "Wolverine Banana" meme)

- Comic Books pages will be found and collected in the map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

With Fortnite's upcoming season starting to look extremely promising, SypherPK released a video addressing all that we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

SypherPK breaks down Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is renowned for his Fortnite videos as well as his educational commentary. In his most recent video, he speaks about what we can expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

He begins by highlighting the possibility of a potential theory:

There is a huge, huge potential theory where potentially, Season 4 of Fortnite is either the last or second to last season of Chapter 2.

He implies that either there will be a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 or the storyline will progress straight into a new Chapter 3. He then goes on to discuss the new comic book pages which have been revealed by data miners:

Comic Book pages just added! pic.twitter.com/laYHmoACfT — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 22, 2020

The following comic books were just added! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/tn2cvByyzz — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 23, 2020

The comic book pages help set up a Marvel-Fortnite crossover as The Rift, which will play a major role in the upcoming season, can now be spotted in-game:

Fortnite has also been releasing a series of letters which people believe will spell out NEXUS, which in the Marvel comic books refers to "a cross-dimensional gateway that provides a pathway to multiple realities".

Serving as a vital connection point between different universes, this theory also ties in with Creative Director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard's tweet, which hinted at a return to the original Fortnite storyline:

It’s ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive... — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 21, 2020

Keeping these developments in mind, SypherPK believes that Fortnite is attempting to integrate itself with the Marvel universe. He explains his theory and a bit about Galactus's intentions:

The reason that I'm even suggesting that is because of Galactus and because of the timeline that these seasons have been coming out on.Galactus got attracted to Fortnite because of the zero point energy , the story has revolved around.

He also addresses the possibility of the Fortnite storyline taking a different direction and the possibility of a new Fortnite Chapter 3:

What if Thor fails to defeat Galactus and the storyline goes a different direction? Then we have a new chapter ...cause if you look at it, the first two seasons of Chapter 2, lasted the equivalent five seasons of Chapter 1. For me, based on pure amount of time spent, there could be a Chapter 3 of Fortnite, coming shortly after Season 4 or Season 5.

Season 4 is rumoured to end on October 12th, and October 14th is exactly a year since Chapter 2 came out...I feel like that could be a coincidence, but I also feel like it could be planned.

He ends the video on an optimistic note and says:

I think this is going to be a really good season, I really think Season 4 has a lot going for it...No delays is always a good sign to the quality of the season.

