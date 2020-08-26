Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: She-Hulk skin, Lady Sif and more

With only a few days left for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 to arrive, fans are now eagerly awaiting the launch of the new Marvel-themed season, which drops on the 27th of August , 2020.

Centered around the colossal battle between Thor and Galactus, popular Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot and others, are also expected to make their appearance in-game.

As we approach the date for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, new leaks continue to surface online and recent leaks by data miners have revealed that a She-Hulk skin will be added in-game:

She-Hulk will be a Fortnite Season 4 Skin! 😳



Tabor Hill's Riddle in his New Video;

Back To The Future = has a character named Jennifer (She Hulks name)

Attorney = She was an attorney in the comics

Blood = she became she hulk by the blood transfusion pic.twitter.com/ZTlAcYTc2b — Merl (@Merl) August 25, 2020

This has certainly come as a surprise for fans, who were also informed that Lady Sif from Asgard, will also be present in the game:

Lady Sif (The first female warrior of Asgard) will most likely also be included in the Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/75Mlz1JkRd — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 25, 2020

With these exciting new additions, Fortnite continues to raise the bar when it comes to collaborative crossovers.

New Fortnite Comic book pages, Loki and Dr. Doom ?

In addition to the leaks which hint at She-Hulk and Lady Sif making an appearance, several other teasers have also surfaced, which hint at the presence of more superheroes:

New website teasers for Season 4 pic.twitter.com/aEKSSy0zkP — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 25, 2020

While characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine and Spider-Man are more or less confirmed, the addition of keywords such as Deception and Chaos have led people to believe that The God of Mischief, Loki and Dr. Doom will be making their way to the game:

New comic book pages were also added in-game, where Galactus finally makes an appearance and Thor sends for help, which arrives in the form of Asgardian Warrior, Lady Sif:

In Lady Sif, Thor has formidable backup as he gears up to save the world of Fortnite from Galactus's all-consuming power.

Also, as it has been rumoured, the various letters which Marvel has been releasing as teases, is expected to spell NEXUS, or the zero point energy, when the final teaser drops tomorrow:

With these exciting set of reveals and the arrival of Thor's hammer and the Crater POI yesterday, the age of superheroes is truly upon us as Fortnite gears up to welcome Marvel on board, in Chapter 2, Season 4.

You can watch the videos below which provide glimpses at all the latest Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 leaks: