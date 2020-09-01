New Fortnite 2.84 update patch notes: Tilted Taxis LTM, stability fixes, and a new leaked starter pack

Fortnite has officially released update 2.84. The update is live, so download it and jump onto the island. This new update was unannounced and is relatively small, meaning it shouldn't take too long to download on your system of choice. This comes as less of a surprise, due to the large content drop with the start of Chapter 2, Season 4. There were bound to be some things that needed tweaking.

Epic Games released a statement via the official Fortnite Status Twitter account regarding the update.

We've released a maintenance patch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android to address stability and reports from players experiencing issues purchasing/gifting the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/MnELx5CXF4 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 1, 2020

What's new in the Fortnite update today?

The Fortnite 2.84 patch includes some stability fixes, a new LTM, and a new cosmetic starter pack.

New cosmetic items

A new cosmetic start pack has been leaked. It is titled The Street Serpent Pack, containing a new skin, back bling, and pickaxe. Along with these, 600 V-Bucks are included.

Tilted Taxis LTM

Titled Taxis has entered the game as a new Limited Time Mode (LTM). It is a duos and trios mode where players spawn in taxi cabs, and the goal is to deliver passengers safely to their destination to earn stars. Whoever completes the star goal first is the winning team.

Tilted Taxis just got a new playlist image in the API and is also now In-Game as Duos & Trios mode! pic.twitter.com/fNscrZj75u — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2020

Fortnite stability issues

There are several upcoming stability issues, as found on the official Fortnite Trello board. It is unclear precisely what update 2.84 fixed in terms of bugs, but it can be assumed the ones labeled "Investigating" and "Fixed in Live" are the issues this new update has touched upon.

General top issues

1) Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with a controller

Description: When playing on PCs with a controller, the players' mouse cursor may appear after they perform specific actions. This can cause issues with gameplay.

2) 'Lock Input Method as Mouse' does not lock the input method

Description: Players may notice their input method repeatedly swap when their 'Lock Input Method as Mouse' is set to 'ON'.

3) Crashing on PlayStation 4 for players with non-English language system settings

Description: We're aware of some instances of crashing for PlayStation 4 players with non-English language system settings.

Battle Royale top issues

1) Using Silver Surfer's Surfboard on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causing a crash

Description: Using Silver Surfer's Surfboard during a match on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch can sometimes cause a crash.

2) Issues purchasing/gifting the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

Description: We're aware of reports from players not being able to buy/gift the Battle Pass in Chapter 2 Season 4.

3) Supply drops not disappearing after opened

Description: Supply drops may sometimes not disappear off the map after being opened, persisting on the Fortnite map and mini-map.