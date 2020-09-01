It has been mere days since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 came out, and already, we have a host of new content and skins added. Further, various new Mythic weapons have made their way into the game, with new ones expected to be released as the season progresses.

With Fortnite Season 4 expected to be more than a hundred days long, fans are expecting the storyline to grow more complex. This means more Marvel characters showing up on the island.

Furthermore, we have seen some new Marvel-themed POIs on the Fortnite map, with the first one being Trask Transport, located towards the northwest of DOOM’s Domain.

Since then, the Ant Manor has been added to the game, complete with a giant dog-house and bowl, and an underground tunnel system. And now, another new Marvel-themed Fortnite location has emerged.

Image Credits: millenium.us

A 'Black Panther' has just appeared on the Fortnite Battle Royale island

The new site comes at a rather tragic time, with Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Black Panther in the Marvel movies, recently succumbing to colon cancer. However, the location itself seems to be a shrine of some sorts, and is called 'Panther's Prowl'.

The statue can be found just west of Misty Meadows, and is a large monument constructed on a circular orange rock with curved black stripes. Moreover, there is a chest right at the base of the structure, along with two others in the vicinity.

Of course, various leakers on Twitter have already speculated that there will be a Black Panther skin later in the season.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider

Also, once you are there, a unique concoction of animal sounds and the banging of sticks can be heard in the background. The music is a reference to Black Panther’s background score in the comics and movies.

The statue is black and shiny, and cannot be scratched or destroyed by players. While the POI was under works since before the 28th August demise of Boseman, it has taken a new meaning in light of the recent tragedy.

