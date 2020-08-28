Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 leaks: Black Panther, Ant-Man and Spider-Man to feature 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has revolutionized the world of collaborative crossovers in video games, as Epic Games has gone all-out with it's latest Marvel-themed season.

Featuring popular Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor and Groot, among others, Season 4 caters to every superhero fanboy's dream, and is scattered with tons of exciting unlockables.

Apart from the main battle pass skins, fans have already begun speculating as to which other superheroes could feature later on in Fortnite.

According to latest leaks by data miners, Black Panther could be the next Marvel superhero making his way in-game.

There's a good chance we might get a Black Panther skin this season, Here's his abilities and the sounds of one of them "Kinetic Absorption" pic.twitter.com/njmZBsy0VA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 28, 2020

As mentioned by HYPEX, there will be two distinct Black Panther-themed abilities, titled Kinetic Absorption and Whirlwind Blast.

Fortnite: Black Panther, Ant-Man and Spider-Man next?

The sound abilities are not all, as HYPEX also revealed some additional information regarding the possibility of Black Panther featuring in the game.

He disclosed that a landmark called Panther Monument would most likely be added in the game:

Advertisement

A landmark called "PantherMonument" will be at this place at some point pic.twitter.com/eF8RnzebjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

He also hinted at upcoming abilities, the likes of which include a certain PantherRock:

Upcoming Abilities/Items codenames:



Collector

DogHouse

PantherRock

SecurityTruck — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

In addition to these exciting Black Panther reveals, data miners have also leaked a new Ant-Man POI called Ant Manor.

This has led to users speculating that the hero could also be making his way to Fortnite:

Ant man Fortnite — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) August 27, 2020

That's not all, as data miners have also spotted achievements which bear the mark of a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man:

All Achievements/Feats this season in Icon Format pic.twitter.com/i9glZxe3Uv — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

There's a Season 4 achievement that has a Spiderman logo, we might see him in the Item Shop later this season 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

ICYMI: Today some achievements have been added to the game, indicating that Spider-Man and his enemy Carnage could(!) be added to the game at a later date. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

As evident, a Spiderman logo has been spotted in the list of Fortnite achievements, and there is also a reference to Marvel supervillain, Carnage.

Here's a hilarious take by a Twitter user on Spider-Man potentially featuring in Fortnite:

The battle bus if Fortnite adds a Spider-Man skin later on in the season: pic.twitter.com/sUaPjd4rJm — 4G (@TheRealIts4G) August 27, 2020

With this recent set of exciting new leaks, we have to wait and see if these superhero skins end up making their way to Fortnite.

Until further confirmation, here's a sleek Black Panther skin concept, which is a fitting tribute to the Wakandan prince: