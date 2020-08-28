Top 5 Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Season 4

The Battle Pass in Fortnite is one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of any new season. Players are dying to see what they can unlock throughout the course of a season in terms of skins and other cosmetics. Season 4 is no different, as Marvel features some incredibly well-designed characters.

However, as with any Battle Pass, some skins are simply better than others. Of course, this is mostly subject to opinion. Nevertheless, today we'll be counting down our picks for the top five best skins on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass.

5 best skins on the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass

#5 - She-Hulk

It's important to note that for this list, we'll be taking a look at the evolved form of each skin. So, for example, Jennifer Walters is a skin but her evolved form is She-Hulk, which is number five on our list. Compared to the others, this skin simply doesn't stack up. However, it's still a great looking character on the Battle Pass.

#4 - Thor

Unlocked at the first tier of the Battle Pass, Thor is a fantastic looking skin. His flowing hair and lightning-infused outfit are both great assets. Although, he does look a tad plain compared to the others on this list, which is why he comes in at number four.

#3 - Storm

There were a couple of contenders for this spot on the list. However, between Doctor Doom, Mystique, and Storm, the nod has to go to the latter. Her all-white ensemble paired with the gold and black cape make for an epic skin in Fortnite and one of the best on the Battle Pass.

#2 - Groot

There's no way this Marvel skin wasn't making our list. Groot, especially when paired with Rocket, makes for one of the best all-around skins in Fortnite. It's absolutely hilarious, and terrifying, seeing a giant tree with a shotgun run at you, but that's what Season 4 offers.

#1 - Iron Man

The top spot on the list simply has to go to the tier 100 skin on the Battle Pass. Iron Man is one of the coolest superheroes ever thought up and his likeness is brought to life in Fortnite Season 4. It's a near perfect recreation of the first-ever Iron Man suit and there's very little like running around the island with it on.