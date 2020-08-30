Venom is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, suggest new leaks

The highly-anticipated Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite, has gloriously exceeded expectations so far, and the fans have been in awe of the Marvel-themed superhero crossover event.

Chapter 2, Season 4, dropped on the 27th of August and has catered to every superhero fanboy's dream by delivering a stellar range of skins, challenges and exciting new unlockables.

Featuring a stacked roster of popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron-Man, Wolverine, Thor, Groot and others, recent leaks have hinted at the possibility of Spider-Man also joining the game at some point of time.

However, with the addition of a new Trask Industries Truck POI, some users have recently pointed out that popular Marvel anti-hero, Venom, and his famed symbiote suit, could soon be making their way to the Fortnite island:

As you know a new "Trask Industires" Truck has appeard today at the New POI. I found some informations about it. According to Comics Owner of Trask Industries wanted to Steal Symbiote Suit and use it as a weapon. We might see Spider Man in Fortnite but with Symbiote Suit! pic.twitter.com/csG50AAlqC — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) August 29, 2020

As nany people noticed it also might be Venom! We can even see him at one of the official Comics! pic.twitter.com/QOhxBC5Wpf — PeQu - Fortnite Leaks (@PeQuLeaks) August 30, 2020

To better understand the affiliation of Trask Industries with Venom and the symbiote suit, we need to revisit the Marvel Comics story arcs.

Venom in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Earlier this week, the Head of Creative at Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann posted a series of Fortnite inspired Marvel comic art, which features yet to be added characters such as Ghost Rider, Daredevil and Venom:

Marvel x Fortnite Nexus War variant covers!

Avengers #36 by Sara Pichelli!

Venom #29 by @AaronKuder!

Iron Man #2 by @MChecC!

Fantastic Four #24 by Giuseppe Camuncoli!

Full details: https://t.co/v2b0OiEcVe #FortniteNexusWar #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/5wUp6RZ63x — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) August 27, 2020

This, along with the recent set of leaks, has sparked speculation regarding the possibility of a Fortnite Venom skin.

Another interesting fact to be noted is that in the Marvel Comics storyline, the head of Trask Industries is the evil creator of The Sentinels, Bolivar Trask.

While there is a Sentinel Graveyard POI in Fortnite, a Trask Industries truck and POI was recently added to the game:

A new POI called ''Prison Transport'' has appeared🚚

It looks like it has been cut out of the ground🤔

The truck is from the ''Trask Industries''🤖



Tell me your thoughts and lets discuss about this💭#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/6ysKGA0iSN — DavidTheRune (@DavidTheRune) August 29, 2020

Bolivar Trask was most recently portrayed by Peter Dinklage in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but it is to be noted that Trask has also been featured in an Ultimate Spiderman Marvel Comics story arc.

In this particular story, he manipulates Edward Brock, the alter-ego of Venom, to steal the symbiote suit and also later on experiments upon him.

This Spider-Man connection, which Bolivar Trask certainly makes for an exciting reveal as The Sinister Spider-Man, aka Venom, could very well be on his way to Fortnite.