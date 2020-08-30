Venom is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, suggest new leaks

The highly-anticipated Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite, has gloriously exceeded expectations so far, and the fans have been in awe of the Marvel-themed superhero crossover event.
Chapter 2, Season 4, dropped on the 27th of August and has catered to every superhero fanboy's dream by delivering a stellar range of skins, challenges and exciting new unlockables.
Featuring a stacked roster of popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron-Man, Wolverine, Thor, Groot and others, recent leaks have hinted at the possibility of Spider-Man also joining the game at some point of time.
However, with the addition of a new Trask Industries Truck POI, some users have recently pointed out that popular Marvel anti-hero, Venom, and his famed symbiote suit, could soon be making their way to the Fortnite island:
To better understand the affiliation of Trask Industries with Venom and the symbiote suit, we need to revisit the Marvel Comics story arcs.
Venom in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4
Earlier this week, the Head of Creative at Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann posted a series of Fortnite inspired Marvel comic art, which features yet to be added characters such as Ghost Rider, Daredevil and Venom:
This, along with the recent set of leaks, has sparked speculation regarding the possibility of a Fortnite Venom skin.
Another interesting fact to be noted is that in the Marvel Comics storyline, the head of Trask Industries is the evil creator of The Sentinels, Bolivar Trask.
While there is a Sentinel Graveyard POI in Fortnite, a Trask Industries truck and POI was recently added to the game:
Bolivar Trask was most recently portrayed by Peter Dinklage in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but it is to be noted that Trask has also been featured in an Ultimate Spiderman Marvel Comics story arc.
In this particular story, he manipulates Edward Brock, the alter-ego of Venom, to steal the symbiote suit and also later on experiments upon him.
This Spider-Man connection, which Bolivar Trask certainly makes for an exciting reveal as The Sinister Spider-Man, aka Venom, could very well be on his way to Fortnite.
