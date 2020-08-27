Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: Pleasant Park is now Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, Helicarrier and more

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has finally arrived, with an exciting new Launch trailer providing us with tons of information and exciting new looks at Marvel characters.
In addition to revealing the Battle Pass skins of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, recent leaks by data miners have also shown some new POIs. The major development is that Pleasant Park has now been renamed to Doom's Domain:
You can also check out the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 map, which reveals the Doom's Domain POI, situated at the erstwhile location of where Pleasant Park used to be:
In addition to Doom's Domain, new Points of Interests such as Marvel's famed Helicarrier and a Sentinel Graveyard have also been added to the game.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 New POIs
Along with the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Launch Trailer, Fortnite has also released an exclusive Battle Pass Gameplay teaser, which showcases how the story will play.
Featuring the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, and others squaring up against foes, data miners have confirmed the addition of 3 main POIs in Fortnite's upcoming season. These include:
# Doom's Domain
#2 The Helicarrier
#3 Sentinel's Graveyard
A brand new castle building has also been added to Doom's Domain:
Here's a look at the brand new Pleasant Park in Fortnite and other map changes:
In addition to exciting map changes, data miners have also revealed Stark Industries weapons, which will be present in the game:
A final teaser leak has also revealed that Marvel's Spiderman could be making his way to the Fortnite island:
Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has now ended, and the servers are back up.
You can watch the video below for the exact location of the new Doom's Domain, Helicarrier and Sentinel's Graveyard.
