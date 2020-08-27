Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Map: Pleasant Park is now Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, Helicarrier and more

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has finally arrived, with an exciting new Launch trailer providing us with tons of information and exciting new looks at Marvel characters.

In addition to revealing the Battle Pass skins of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, recent leaks by data miners have also shown some new POIs. The major development is that Pleasant Park has now been renamed to Doom's Domain:

Pleasant Park name has been changed to DOOM's domain. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

You can also check out the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 map, which reveals the Doom's Domain POI, situated at the erstwhile location of where Pleasant Park used to be:

The Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 map (Image Credits: Fortnite News/ Twitter)

In addition to Doom's Domain, new Points of Interests such as Marvel's famed Helicarrier and a Sentinel Graveyard have also been added to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 New POIs

Along with the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Launch Trailer, Fortnite has also released an exclusive Battle Pass Gameplay teaser, which showcases how the story will play.

Featuring the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, and others squaring up against foes, data miners have confirmed the addition of 3 main POIs in Fortnite's upcoming season. These include:

# Doom's Domain

Image Credits: ShiinaBR/ Twitter

#2 The Helicarrier

Image Credits: ShiinaBR/ Twitter

#3 Sentinel's Graveyard

Image Credits: ShiinaBR/ Twitter

A brand new castle building has also been added to Doom's Domain:

Here is a better picture of the Castle building that's now in Pleasant Park!

(Via: @FNBRUnreleased )#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/D8NMrrMl2V — GunasamssYT - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Gunasamss_YT) August 27, 2020

Here's a look at the brand new Pleasant Park in Fortnite and other map changes:

Pleasant Park is now called Doom's Domain!

And there's camara's everywhere,Dr Doom is now a Boss!#fortnite #fortnitegame — jesky323 - fortnite leaks and fortnite info (@jesky323) August 27, 2020

Most Recognizable Map Changes:



Doom's Domain over pleasant, Sentinel Graveyard E5, Helicarrier will probably be a moving POI, Agency walls lowered, Risky is cleaned up, the Fortilla is decimated, no more Deadpool Yacht, small island is back, and something going on at the bottom pic.twitter.com/7l4ma5ZHFH — SkuB - Fortnite Leaks & News (@SkuB85245625) August 27, 2020

In addition to exciting map changes, data miners have also revealed Stark Industries weapons, which will be present in the game:

New weapon!?:



Stark Industries Energy Rifle pic.twitter.com/GkJ0hshs5q — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

A final teaser leak has also revealed that Marvel's Spiderman could be making his way to the Fortnite island:

There's a Season 4 achievement that has a Spiderman logo, we might see him in the Item Shop later this season 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has now ended, and the servers are back up.

Downtime has ended. Servers are up! #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

You can watch the video below for the exact location of the new Doom's Domain, Helicarrier and Sentinel's Graveyard.