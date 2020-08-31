Fortnite Ant Manor Location: Where to find Ant Manor in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 had begun with a bang. Apart from the plethora of Marvel Characters who have already arrived on the Island, many more are expected to be added over coming weeks. Just yesterday, we talked about a possible Venom appearance in this season.
Further, new POIs related to Ant-Man and Black Panther were also leaked, with the former having already been added. Other leaks suggest that characters such as Spider-man and Carnage are also set to feature in the coming weeks.
In this article, we will look at where exactly the Ant Manor location is , along with everything else that you need to know!
Ant-Man Ant Manor Fortnite: Where to find the all new location?
Well, the location falls just towards the North East of Holly Hedges, towards the top left of the coordinate C5. You can have a look at the marked location below. However, the Fortnite Ant-Manor is slightly further towards the North-East, from the location marked below.
The exact location is given here, and appears dark blue on the map.
The location features a chest which is inside the giant food-bowl, and has various tennis balls lying around on which players can ‘bounce’.
Further, the entire structure is built on an elevation of sorts, with holes that lead to the underground cave/tunnel system. There are some orange tennis balls lying around, here, along with another chest.
You can have a look at the entire POI in the picture below.
Exploring the location is a rather quant experience, with grass strands taller than player characters, as you can see below.
The clearest clue with regards to the location being related to Ant-Man, apart from the humungous size of the structures can be found on the dog-bowl. The name ‘Anton’, which is short for Ant-thony, Ant-Man’s loyal steed, can be seen printed across the bowl in a familiar dark-red.
Of course, this is expected to be the first of many changed to the Fortnite map, with various Marvel-themed POIs expected to pop up in the next few weeks. Needless to say, these are exciting times, for Fortnite fans. You can have a look at the video below for further information about the location.