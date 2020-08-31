Fortnite Ant Manor Location: Where to find Ant Manor in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 had begun with a bang. Apart from the plethora of Marvel Characters who have already arrived on the Island, many more are expected to be added over coming weeks. Just yesterday, we talked about a possible Venom appearance in this season.

Further, new POIs related to Ant-Man and Black Panther were also leaked, with the former having already been added. Other leaks suggest that characters such as Spider-man and Carnage are also set to feature in the coming weeks.

In this article, we will look at where exactly the Ant Manor location is , along with everything else that you need to know!

Ant-Man Ant Manor Fortnite: Where to find the all new location?

Well, the location falls just towards the North East of Holly Hedges, towards the top left of the coordinate C5. You can have a look at the marked location below. However, the Fortnite Ant-Manor is slightly further towards the North-East, from the location marked below.

Image Credits: iskmogul

The exact location is given here, and appears dark blue on the map.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider, YouTube

The location features a chest which is inside the giant food-bowl, and has various tennis balls lying around on which players can ‘bounce’.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider, YouTube

Further, the entire structure is built on an elevation of sorts, with holes that lead to the underground cave/tunnel system. There are some orange tennis balls lying around, here, along with another chest.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider, YouTube

You can have a look at the entire POI in the picture below.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider

Exploring the location is a rather quant experience, with grass strands taller than player characters, as you can see below.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider, YouTube

The clearest clue with regards to the location being related to Ant-Man, apart from the humungous size of the structures can be found on the dog-bowl. The name ‘Anton’, which is short for Ant-thony, Ant-Man’s loyal steed, can be seen printed across the bowl in a familiar dark-red.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider, YouTube

Of course, this is expected to be the first of many changed to the Fortnite map, with various Marvel-themed POIs expected to pop up in the next few weeks. Needless to say, these are exciting times, for Fortnite fans. You can have a look at the video below for further information about the location.