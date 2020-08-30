Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 introduced the community to a wide array of glitches, some game-breaking, while others were fairly harmless. Although the story-line has changed massively with the new season, it seems as if glitches has promptly followed right behind.

Now, a new glitch is allowing players to win every game of Fortnite they play

The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

While Epic Games is fairly quick to release hotfixes for know glitches, the mere presence of these game-breaking glitches ruins player experience, and is generally a vibe buster for players who fall victim to them. Fortnite Season 4 has started a few days ago and players are loving the new season so far.

However, a new glitch has surfaced in the new season and it allows the players to farm infinite wins by just performing a weird 'interaction' glitch in the game.

In this article, we will talking about that glitch and how it affects the players in Fortnite.

New Glitch allows players to farm infinite wins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Glitches in Fortnite are common now, and every other day players comes up with a game-breaking glitch which ruins the game for everyone.

Glitch King, on his YouTube channel revealed a new glitch, which when done in a particular order, can win players matches without them having to put in the effort.

Here is how the 'Victory' farm glitch works:

1) First, you need to land near any of the four crashed 'Quinjets' in the game which emits blue-coloured smoke in the game.

2) Then, you need to knock one Stark robot and hack it.

3) After hacking, you need to eliminate yourself before the bot your knocked dies. Dying by fall damage also counts.

If you've performed the aforementioned steps correctly, your XP screen should disappear, while still leaving you with the ability to spectate other players. From this point on, all you need to do is sit back and wait till the fight ends.

We’ve resolve an issue with Stark Robots and have re-enabled them in competitive modes. pic.twitter.com/rbyiaUtT5z — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 28, 2020

It didn't take long for players to start abusing the glitch with full-force, which was something the developers took notice of.

Shortly after, Epic Games quickly disabled the Stark Robots in the competitive matches and fixed the glitch putting an end to the game-breaking bug.

