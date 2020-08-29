Fortnite Season 4: Where to Visit Jennifer Walters office in the map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is arguably one of the best seasons in terms of cosmetics and new additions that are now live. This season sees the Marvel characters like Iron Man, She-Hulk, Groot, Wolverine and company come together on the Fortnite island to face Galactus, while also saving the island in the process.
As the season began, players started discovering new mythic abilities which adds a new layer of excitement and freshness to the gameplay. More abilities were teased during the trailer thus, one can expect more mythical abilities making their way to the game soon.
Every Marvel character has a set of 'awakening' challenges which can help players unlock few in-game emotes for the characters. In this article, we will be looking at one of the challenges for Jennifer Walters aka 'She-Hulk' in Fortnite.
Where is Jennifer Walters' office in Fortnite?
Jennifer Walters' office is located in Retail Row, and here is a map to showcase the exact location of her Law Office:
This is one of the first challenges to complete her transformation from Jennifer Walters to She-Hulk. After this, players have to eliminate Doctor Doom's henchman at Doom's Domain and move on to smash some vases to become She-Hulk in the game.
She-Hulk's in-game ability is a massive 'leap' of sorts, and can damage opponents upon landing on the ground. It was teased in the Fortnite Season 4 trailer. However, it hasn't been added to the game yet. As the season progresses, and we learn more about the on-going narrative, She-Hulk's abilities and lore is expected to be revealed.
