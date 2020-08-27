Fortnite Season 4 Groot Challenges: Where to plant a seed on the heart-shaped island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been spectacular so far with the addition of several new Marvel characters like Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine and many more to come in the future to defeat the devourer of planets Galactus while he is making his way to the Fortnite island.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Some players have already acquired the beautiful Marvel-themed battle pass and with it, there has been a lot of new challenges to complete in the game for the players. Every Superhero has his/her set of challenges and the same goes for our beloved Marvel character Groot.

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All-new changes — weapon vaults, new locations and more

Groot has a set of challenges named as Groot Awakening Challenges among which the first challenge 'Plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot' is fairly simple to do. In this article, we will enumerate the way to complete this challenge easily in Fortnite.

Where is the Groot Heart-shaped island in Fortnite?

Note: Players who haven't locked the Groot cosmetic yet in the Fortnite battle pass cannot complete this challenge. You need to be wearing the Groot cosmetic to complete this challenge in the game.

Also read: Tac Submachine gun in Fortnite Season 4: All you need to know

Advertisement

Step #1- First of all, the location of the heart-shaped island is near the extreme left centre part of the map and players can navigate to quadrant A4 to find the unique looking island easily.

Location of Heart-shaped island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Step #2- After locating the island successfully, you have glide towards the island and land on it.

Step #3- Then, move to a muddy patch which should be relatively easy to find on the island and plant the seed by pressing your action key 'E'. It should complete your first challenge for your beloved Character Groot. Till the next challenge, I am Groot!

Here is a video guide for the same challenge in case you are stuck:

Also read: Fortnite v14.00 Early Patch Notes: Season 4 Battle Pass, Seasonal Theme, New bug fixes and more