Tac Submachine gun in Fortnite Season 4: All you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, has seen some drastic changes in terms of weapons that have been added/unvaulted. The update has received a positive response from the community. Some of the players believe Epic Games has really put forward their A-game with the new Season.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The Pump Shotgun has returned to Fortnite, and is being celebrated by most of the players. The Tactical Submachine gun has also been unvaulted, replacing the Classic Submachine gun from the previous Season. It had some issues in the past, like that of an extreme fire rate. However, it has been nerfed by the developers and is now injected back to the game.

In this article, we discuss everything you need to know about the revamped Tactical Submachine gun in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

Tactical Submachine Gun in Fortnite Season 4

The Tactical Submachine gun (SMG) uses small bullets in the game, and is known for its high power sprays in close to medium-range combats. The gun is suitable only for some situations and cannot be termed as 'versatile.' However, you can pick the Tactical Submachine gun early on in the game, and eliminate all the enemies who have landed with you.

Tac Submachine Gun is unvaulted in pubs (idk about arena) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

In Fortnite patch v14.00, the Tactical Submachine gun has suffered a nerf where its fire rate has decreased from 13 to 9, and the magazine size reduced to 25 bullets.

This nerf might prevent a lot of players from picking up the weapon when they spot it on the Fortnite island. However, the change is for everyone, and hence, nobody can take advantage of it.

