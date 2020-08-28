Fall Guys: Tips and tricks to win more Royal Rumble games

Fall Guys has changed the battle royale perspective for players and video game developers, and emerged as one of the most-watched titles on Twitch. It takes out the stress factor from any BR experience, and makes it refreshing to play with friends.

The game runs on a few qualifying mini-games, where players try to eliminate each other, or pass challenges to get to succeeding levels. A deciding level then determines who will be the last one standing, and the winner of the precious "crown" in the game. Fall Guys is currently available for PS4 and PC users.

However, one mischievous stage, named Royale Rumble, is giving players nightmares, and taking away well-deserved wins from gamers. In this article, we list down some pointers which will help gamers win more rounds in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown.

fall guys is so fucking irritating. royale rumble tail capture round: 4 people including me, the whole round i didn’t have the tail until the last 10 seconds, when the timer hit 0:01, i had it, but i guess they count 0:00 as a whole second and a dude took it in that last second🤬 — Brooden (@broodensn) August 13, 2020

Tips and tricks for Royale Rumble game mode in Fall Guys

Tip #1- Chase the tail: This might seem pretty obvious at the start, but bear with us when we warn against grabbing the tail if spotted. Instead, players should wait for the last few seconds to grab it, as this eliminates any unnecessary risks and helps stay close to the tail. Players need to wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce on the tail and not give the enemy any chance to grab it back.

Tip #2- Running in zig-zag: Players should not be predictable when running with the hard-earned tail on the map. Thus, they should always run through obstacles and be unpredictable in their movements. Otherwise, enemies will soon adapt to the running pattern and intercept them at the last second and take away the precious crown.

Royale Rumble has only one tail, and players compete for it in the final match stage of the match (Image Credit: Fall Guys)

Tip #3- Consider standing still: Some spots on the map offer safety to the players, such as the central hammer spot, where gamers are often spotted saving their tails. This is because it is pretty hard to reach this spot without getting hit by the hammer. Other sites are on the outskirts of the map, where the enemy can't spot a player, but running is by far the best option to keep hold of the tail in Royal Ruble mode in Fall Guys.

