Fortnite Season 4: Where to smash vases to unlock 'She-Hulk' skin reward

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been marvellous so far. No pun intended. Players have got pump shotguns back in the game, and the addition of many new fish has granted unique effects like thermal vision and increased hoping velocity in the game. The Fortnite community has appreciated all the new additions, and the battle pass in Season 4 takes it even further.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The Marvel-themed battle pass has many superheroes such as Thor, Iron Man, and She-Hulk, and they come with a set of awakening challenges as well, which help in unlocking the true form of each superhero. There was also an exciting addition, with mythical abilities added to the game, adding a fun element to the gameplay in Fortnite.

In this article, we will look at the last awakening challenge for turning into She-Hulk from Jennifer Walters in the game.

Where to smash vases in Fortnite and become She-Hulk?

Exact location of the house that is full of vases in Fortnite

There are many She-Hulk awakening challenges, such as going to the Jennifer Walters law office and eliminating henchmen at Doom's Domain.

The last awakening challenge for She-Hulk has to be done with the Jennifer Walters outfit, and players have to break at least one vase to complete this task and transform into She-Hulk.

For completing this challenge, gamers can go to Camp Cod island, located on the southern side of the map, and land at this house, which is denoted by the blue marker in the map above.

Yeah, even Fortnite is portraying She-Hulk better than Marvel Comics are right now.



What a timeline, innit. pic.twitter.com/6lrzhzfiDU — DiGi Valentine 💚 (@DiGi_Valentine) August 27, 2020

After spotting the house, players need to go inside it, and they will notice a vast number of vases just waiting to be smashed! They can pickaxe one or two of these and then go on to use the built-in emote called 'Gamma Overload' in the game to transform into She-Hulk.

