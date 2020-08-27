Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's highly anticipated Marvel collaborative crossover is finally here.

Since the time it was announced that Fortnite would be teaming up exclusively for a Marvel-themed season, fans have been eagerly awaiting its launch.

Fortnite dropped the official 'Nexus War' trailer today, featuring the likes of Iron-Man, Wolverine, Thor and others. Since then, the internet has been abuzz as fans continue to discover Season 4's exciting new world and gameplay:

Galactus is coming.



Team up with @Marvel’s greatest Heroes and Villains including Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm, Doctor Doom and more in a war to save all of Reality.



The Nexus War begins now in #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/B79mF6XMAk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan could also not contain his excitement as he stayed up to record not one but two reaction videos.

I’ll be LIVE at at 1AM ET or earlier. We’re staying up tonight for the new season. 👹 https://t.co/tqFuPd7V04 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 26, 2020

SypherPK's latest reaction videos covered both the Battle Pass as well as a host of other new features in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

SypherPK reacts to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

SypherPK's first video covers the exclusive Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass and features him reacting to all the new superhero skins on offer.

SypherPK begins by highlighting all that is available in Tier 1 of the Battle Pass:

"Thor is the first one you get, then there's a Bifrost Glow, Mjolnir Strike spray, Thor Cape, The MCG Glider, Banner, Challenges, really cool loading screen, really cool wrap and an Asgardian emote."

He also calls this season's gliders 'insane' and mentions how The Silver Surfer and his board will feature in the game at some point of time.

He also praises the alter-ego of She-Hulk, the Jennifer Walters outfit:

"Probably my favourite character of the Battle Pass, I just really like the design... Incredible work."

He also scrolls through the Groot collectibles and exclaims:

"Yo Groot's kinda ripped man! He's shredded... he's been hitting the gym!

He then realises that you have to purchase a character's skin in order to be able to use their glider:

"None but Doom dare equip this glider... so you have to run the skin to glide down like this... Bro, no bro... I wanted to glide down as Peely... that would have been sick!

The Tier 100 results in a player turning into Iron Man, and on completion of other challenges, exciting new character emotes are up for grabs.

In SypherPK's second video, he speaks about all the other updates and features that are included in Season 4.

SypherPK highlights the brand new look and feel of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and speaks about the new Battle Pass animation, with Fighter Quinjets in tow.

SypherPK jumps into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale and decides to land at the new Doom's Domain POI:

"It's basically Pleasant Park with some new adjustments... there are henchmen here and there is also Dr. Doom himself . You can defeat him and get a Vault keycard and you can also get his ability and use that ability against other players.

He then mentions all the items that have now been unvaulted in the game:

"The Pump Shotgun is back, The Tactical SMG is back, but you need to know that the Tac SMG is not as strong as it used to be. Boogie Bombs are back , Combat Shotguns are back, but I do think they've been nerfed. The Scoped Assault Rifle has also been changed.

"Don't get too hyped about these guns... The Pump and the Charge are still the better shotguns in my opinion. Shockwave Grenades are back btw, that is a huge W.

He then goes on to describe the latest fishing features, including Thermal floppers:

"We have Thermal Floppers now... there's Bounce Floppers, Normal Floppers and Jelly Floppers.

Mentioning how the loot pool has changed, he also states that Bounce Pads are now back in the game.

Here's a list of all that has been vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4:

Vaulted:

• Decoy

• Flaregun

• Hunting Rifle

• Launch Pad

• Pistols

• Rapid Fire SMG

• Stink Bomb

• Submachine Gun

• Tactical Shotgun



Unvaulted:

• Boogie Bomb

• Bounce Pad

• Combat Shotgun

• LMG

• Pump Shotgun

• Revolver

• Scoped AR

• Shockwave

• Tactical SMG — GunasamssYT - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Gunasamss_YT) August 27, 2020

SypherPK ends the video by eking out a glorious, superpowered Victory Royale:

"That is so cool... these abilities are insane!"

These mythic abilities are CRAZY 😳 pic.twitter.com/198TZ8XHif — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 27, 2020

This season is a W so far. Pump feels good, love the boogie bombs, the mythic abilities are epic, fishing update is lit. Imagine all these amazing changes with more lively matches (more players alive through out the match) — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 27, 2020

