How crafting works in Outriders

Crafting in Outriders is an important system that drives the build diversity and options of the co-op looter shooter. However, rather than traditional crafting, the system in Outriders is based on upgrades and enhancements.

Before players can begin their own crafting, a quest needs to be completed in Outriders to unlock the option. Players can get to the crafting quest by reaching the last step in one of the main story missions which is called "Salvation." It won't take long, as the "Salvation" quest is done in the first major zone.

When players reach the last step of the "Salvation" quest, they can move around in the main hub to get the crafting option. The NPC that players need to find is Dr. Zahedi. Players can prompt a conversation with him. His first dialogue option will allow players to begin the crafting objective or open the crafting menu.

How does the crafting system work in Outriders?

Once players talk to Dr. Zahedi, it's time to truly start crafting and enhancing gear in Outriders. As mentioned before, crafting is much more focused on upgrading or enhancing loot than it is about crafting brand new items.

One of the most common aspects of crafting in Outriders revolves around upgrading the rarity of a weapon or gear. The rarities that players can expect are common, unusual, rare, epic and legendary as the final upgrade. It's a rarity system that players from any looter shooter can expect.

When gear is upgraded, weapons will have increased damage, while armor will get increased resistance. In order to perform the upgrades though, players will first need to obtain crafting materials such as leather, iron, and shards which can be farmed around the world. The items can be used to upgrade all the way up to Epic, but Legendaries can only be obtained through missions.

Advertisement

Shards in Outriders will specifically upgrade the attributes on a weapon rather than the rarity of it. These can include stats such as critical damage, healing received, armor pierce, max health, and more. Each attribute on gear can be upgraded a total of six times.

Mods and swap variants are the last aspects of the crafting system that really allow weapons to change in behavior. Mods can change the perks on a weapon, adding even more utility. However, only one slot on a weapon can be changed through crafting.

Swap variant crafting will change the behavior of a weapon, such as different firing modes, and is yet another diverse part of the crafting system. On top of everything else, gear can be leveled up to scale as players increase in their own levels within Outriders.