How to play Outriders on Game Pass

Outriders is available on Game Pass, along with plenty of other methods to play the new co-op shooter from Square Enix. But if anyone is looking to take advantage of Game Pass to play Outriders, the process isn't too hard.

The Game Pass is a subscription service from Xbox and Microsoft where users can pay a monthly fee to have access to a huge library of games. Outriders is one of the latest additions to that library as of 1 April 2021.

Playing Outriders using the Game Pass is a lot simpler on Xbox. That includes the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series X. Any Xbox players that have the Game Pass can simply log in and play Outriders as long as they have a subscription, which costs $9.99 as a base. Game Pass ultimate is another option that is available for $14.99 per month with some added benefits like Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Can players with Game Pass play Outriders on PC?

While playing Outriders on the Game Pass may be far simpler for Xbox console players, the situation is completely different for PCs this time around.

When Outriders was first announced for Game Pass, Xbox released a statement. "Starting April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke, I assure you), Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump into this true genre-hybrid from Square Enix, which combines brutal combat with deep RPG systems."

Aside from that, Xbox also made mention of Outriders on console and Android via Xbox cloud gaming, which is in beta and part of the Xbox Games Pass package.

Unfortunately, it appears that PC players will have to wait to play Outriders on the Game Pass. For the time being, PCs were left out of the equation for platforms that can take advantage of the subscription service for a new game. However, PC players can still buy the standard game and play it through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or any other platform. However, there is no news on the Game Pass date just yet.

Nvidia also has its own service that allows players to stream games through cloud servers onto other devices. Outriders was recently promoted as part of the service so that players without high-end PC's on Outriders could easily run the game using their own PC or even an Android device.