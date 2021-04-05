Outriders Talent Calculator: How to plan Skill Tree and Builds for your character

The recently released third-person RPG game from Square Enix is taking the gaming world by storm, which is why it's best to check Outriders Talent Calculator before building a character in-game.

Players get to build and design their character from scratch in Outriders. Each new build can be tested and players can eventually farm legendary gear to improve their character.

We hope everyone is enjoying their weekend on Enoch - we are continuing to monitor our server stability and investigate the recent connectivity issues.

For a full list of known issues & potential workarounds please visit below:https://t.co/SnsqIBd4OThttps://t.co/3FBQAT0NMH — Outriders (@Outriders) April 3, 2021

The Outriders Talent Calculator has produced a specific talent tree from the game with all four classes -Technomancer, Pyromancer, Devastator, and Trickster.

Outriders has released a website for the Outriders Talent Calculator which players can visit to plan their character upgrades.

How to plan Skill Tree and Builds for your character with the Outriders Talent Calculator

The Outriders Talent Calculator helps players plan their Skill Tree progression and also get an idea of the necessary builds needed to improve their character.

Players using the Outriders Talent Calculator will receive 20 skill points to slot into the nodes. This effectively shows them the build they can design with their character in-game.

Devastator class skill tree in Outriders Talent Calculator (Image via paradoxzyx.github.io)

For example, a Devastator class player can plan their Skill Tree progress from Havoc, Colossus, Anomaly Reservoir to Altered Change, Mighty Tank, and Earth's Heritage.

This will help the players figure out their path with the Devastator class. Players can choose to upgrade a specific skill node in order to reach either Vanquisher, Warden, or Seismic Shifter.

Technomancer class skill tree in Outriders Talent Calculator (Image via paradoxzyx.github.io)

The Outriders Talent Calculator has the same design for each class. Players using Technomancer can plan their skill tree for either Pestilence, Tech Shaman, or Demolisher.

Pyromancer class skill tree in Outriders Talent Calculator (Image via paradoxzyx.github.io)

Similarly, players using the Pyromancer class can plan their skills to either Ash Breaker, Fire Storm, or Tempest.

Trickster class users can use the same method to track plan upgrades to either Assassin, Harbinger, or Reaver.

Trickster class skill tree in Outriders Talent Calculator (Image via paradoxzyx.github.io)

There is also another section in the Outriders Talent Calculator that shows statistics for damage, DPS, crit stats, skill cooldown, and much more. This can help players strategize before jumping into a game, as it effectively shows the best build for the character.

ok lets talk. @Outriders have had 0 issues and am loving this game :D Have been having a blast playing the Pyromancer class. Also MASS props to the dev team for all their hard work. #outriders #lovingthisgame pic.twitter.com/NskTC4XrkJ — Dark_Angel6699 (@Dark_Angel6699) April 5, 2021

The best thing about the Outriders Talent Calculator is that it allows players to see all skill cooldown timers for different skill nodes. This helps players to time their attacks and get the most out of every fight.

The DPS section in the Outriders Talent Calculator is where players can calculate weapon stats based on all the various potential mod perks. Knowing these stats and having an objective to farm specific gears will definitely help players improve in this game.

Players can visit the official Outriders Talent Calculator website here to plan their character Skill Tree and build.