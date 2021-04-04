The best solo class in Outriders

There are four classes in Outriders, with each of them featuring their own unique utilities, abilities, and skills. However, choosing the ideal class for solo queuing in Outriders can be tricky for new players.

Had to put stream on hold while the Outriders servers fix themselves.



Food and we will be back a little later!



Oh also, this game is very very enjoyable gameplaywise. I'm having a ton of fun as a Devastator main and the challenge even at lower levels. — LemonBrown the Devastator Main (NØCTURNAL) (@LemonbrownG) April 1, 2021

The four classes in Outriders are:

Devastator - Ideal for close-range combat

Pyromancer - Ideal for mid-range combat

Technomancer - Ideal for long-range combat

Trickster - Ideal for close-range high-pace combat

After a couple of rounds in the game, there is no doubt about the strongest solo class in Outriders. The Devastator is by far the best class available in Outriders for new players to select.

Apart from being able to deal massive bursts of damage in close-range combat, the Devastator class also presents a great deal of sustainability in the game. Additionally, the Devastator class also heals the player for 24% of their maximum health points for every close-range kill they earn in the game.

Combining all of these features together makes the Devastator class ideal for solo players in Outriders.

The Devastator class in Outriders

Advertisement

Apart from being the class with the highest amount of sustain in Outriders, Devastators also feature a surreal amount of health regeneration in the game. On top of that, the Devastator class tree can be upgraded using class points to enhance the sustainability of this class in Outriders.

The Devastator Class Tree in Outriders (Image via Outriders Fandom)

Each class in Outriders features eight unique skills that can be unlocked as the class level increases. Initially, every class is equipped with one skill, with each extra skill being unlocked at a specific level.

Here are the skills of a Devastator class character in Outriders, as well as the levels at which they are unlocked:

Earthquake - Unlocked at level 1 Golem - Unlocked at level 3 Gravity Leap - Unlocked at level 4 Reflect Bullets - Unlocked at level 6 Impale - Unlocked at level 9 Tremor - Unlocked at level 13 Boulderdash - Unlocked at level 17 Endless Mass - Unlocked at level 22.

Can’t wait to jump on @Outriders tonight & continue levelling my devastator...will be a great way to wind down after what’s so far been a really stressful shift....8 hours to go 😩 pic.twitter.com/aV7GnKOTD2 — Antony Catton 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DerpyMcSquirtle) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

Having said that, the other three classes in Outriders are also efficient when it comes to playing with coordinated teamwork. As far as solo games are concerned, the Devastator class is undoubtedly the best for sustaining a lot of damage while also dealing most of it back to the enemies.

To all my #Outriders players I ended up picking #Trickster kinda won me with that slow down time and sword action, but definitely thinking about creating a second character and picking #devastator pic.twitter.com/JMmCQq1paJ — The Game Shower 🟢🟡🎮🌧 (@TheGameShower) March 28, 2021

Considering that the developers are determined to present a perfectly balanced experience for players, all of the pre-existing classes in Outriders could receive a revamp in the near future.