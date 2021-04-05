Outriders "Signed in" bug: Everything to know about the fix for the "Stuck on sign-in" glitch

The Outriders "signed in" bug has plagued many players on PS4 and PS5, where the game gets stuck on the main menu screen with a "signed-in" status.

@Outriders still log in issues happening on ps5, i was playing earlier no problem few hours later now im stuck at sign in page 🙄 — Jordan (@Punkingcyber) April 2, 2021

Although most of the reports for the Outriders "signed in" bug have been coming from PlayStation users, the issue can occur on any device.

Since the release of the game, Outriders has been facing a bunch of in-game problems. From fluctuating servers to various in-game bugs and glitches, this has caused a bitter experience for the community.

Nevertheless, developers are working to address all of these problems and present the community with an optimal gaming experience. However, the Outriders "signed in" bug can be extremely frustrating as players get stuck on the main menu for a long time.

Fortunately, a rather simple workaround can allow players to overcome the Outriders "signed in" bug without having to wait for the hotfix.

How to fix the Outriders "signed in" bug?

A fairly simple workaround that will allow players to overcome the frozen main menu screen caused by the Outriders "signed in" bug is to turn off the game and relaunch it. If the problem persists, there is another method that has worked for a few players.

If the Outriders "signed in" bug is not fixed after a single relaunch, players are advised to repeat the process a few times. This has allowed multiple players to overcome the "stuck at sign-in" glitch in Outriders.

However, one more task can be performed in case players are still unable to overcome the issue.

@Outriders stuck on the sign in screen after a game crash. Servers down? pic.twitter.com/QNyQidOXZR — Daniel Villegas (@Trygore) April 4, 2021

Rebooting the device or console has allowed many players to overcome the Outriders "signed in" bug, causing the game to freeze on the main menu screen.

If none of the above-mentioned methods have successfully remedied the recurring issue, players are advised to contact Square Enix's public support by heading over to the official forum by clicking on this link.

#PS5Share, #OUTRIDERS @Outriders is the game broken or issues with PS5 version? This is as far as i can get now! Stuck on the sign in screen! pic.twitter.com/HiOLvH0k5u — Mark (@Rawkuz32) April 1, 2021

@Outriders I just want to play single player. Why do I have to get stuck on an internet sign in screen? pic.twitter.com/tYbqaiCWjf — Chazzney 🍊 (@CitrusChazzney) April 1, 2021

Considering the countless issues plaguing the game since its release on April 1st, it is expected that the developers will fix or remove all of the bugs and glitches from Outriders as soon as possible.