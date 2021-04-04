Outriders disconnecting from the server for many, players report connection error and other issues

Outriders released on April 1st with a $59.99 price tag, but players are extremely disappointed because the servers keep disconnecting.

Published by Square Enix, Outriders was released on most platforms at the same time and allowed unrestricted cross-play. Apart from the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs, Outriders is also available for players on the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia.

However, the display put up by the game's servers has been extremely disappointing for players. Despite presenting players with the cross-play option, the server's disconnections have ruined the in-game experience for many.

We have continued to document all tracked issues with workarounds so far in this Reddit thread (Including Stuttering issues & Crashes on the "A Bad Day" quest!)



If you encounter any problems, please check this thread!



(2/2)https://t.co/I5Dn1BibiK — Outriders (@Outriders) April 4, 2021

Nonetheless, all the issues plaguing players in Outriders are expected to be resolved soon by the developers. It is also expected that the game's servers will receive a boost to ensure better performance.

Disconnecting from server issues in Outriders

Outriders saw a massive surge in the number of players joining the game, which has eventually resulted in the game ranking as the most trending title on Steam.

Having said that, the case might be that the developers hadn't expected such a massive inflow of players within hours of the game's release, which resulted in the servers getting overcrowded very soon.

We are about to do the mother of all turn-it-off-and-on-agains.



This will take all servers offline for a short duration. The complete downage will allow us to rebuild and recover server infrastructure in order to bring it back into a healthy and stable state. https://t.co/EgPgcKu1Io — Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

In situations like this, it is obvious that the server will fail to accommodate so many players together, resulting in random disconnections. If this is indeed the case, then both Square Enix and People Can Fly made a huge mistake in underestimating the inflow of new players after the release of Outriders.

Given that the game is priced at almost $60, it is obvious that players who purchased the game were expecting a much better experience. Nevertheless, it is expected that the developers will soon resolve all the issues that players are facing with Outriders.

We're aware of current server instability and are looking into it.



We will provide an update here as soon as we can. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 3, 2021

The fact that the game has already witnessed a hotfix patch within three days of its release indicates the developer's dedication. Needless to say, they will require some time to fix all the issues in Outriders, but it is safe to say that the community is well on its way towards stable servers.