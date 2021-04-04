Outriders cross-platform: How to enable cross-play on PC, PS4, Xbox, and more

Activating the Outriders Cross Platform is the only way to play Outriders with players on different consoles and gaming systems.

Almost all multiplayer games are more enjoyable when played with friends, but that can't always be done if those friends own different consoles. Outriders players have the advantage of being able to play with their friends, thanks to its crossplay feature. The setup is pretty straightforward, and it's pretty easy to connect with others.

Outriders' developers have advised players not to try crossplay with consoles and PCs as of writing this article. They have stated that they will eventually fix the Outriders cross platform problems in a patch. Part of the "Important Notice" given when starting up the game reads:

"Should you invite a console player into your PC game via an invite code (or vice versa), the game will initially connect, but one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. We highly recommend against doing this until we have patched all versions of the game."

Players on consoles can still use this Outriders Cross Platform method to play with each other, and Epic Games players can still play with Steam players until then. The best decision is to enable Outrider Cross Platform so that players will be ready when the developer can fix it.

How to enable Outriders Cross Platform capability

To enable Outriders Cross Platform capabilities, players only need to follow the steps below:

From the lobby menu, select Options Choose the Gameplay tab Scroll down until Enable Crossplay appears on the list. Head back to the main screen and choose to Play With Friends on the right-hand side Play With Friends opens up the friends list and shows players who is online You can also join a random team from this menu instead. Click generate your game code and share the eight-character code with your buddies to host a game. To join a friend's lobby, players only need to ask their friend for their lobby code, and select join a game using code to input the password and team up with other players.

Playing online with other players from different consoles has never been so straightforward on other games. Enabling the Outriders Cross Platform capabilities will make the game more fun and allow both player bases to play together. Outriders Cross Platform players won't regret leaving it on.

