Fortnite has taken to embracing the latest TikTok trends by including in-game emotes based on viral TikTok dance trends.

While it can be difficult to identify where the dances originated, this article attempts to compile the best Fortnite emotes with their original creators.

Top 5 Fortnite dances inspired by TikTok

#5 - "The Renegade" Fortnite Dance

The Renegade is perhaps the most well-known TikTok dance trend as it was catchy and caught the attention of thousands because of the drama surrounding it. As one of the first viral dance trends featured on TikTok, the dance was done by millions of people on the app including those more famous.

The original creator of the Renegade was not receiving credit for creating the dance as more popular creators were doing it and receiving millions of views. Eventually, though, Jalaiah Harmon's supporters spoke out enough and she gained the attention and the credit she deserved.

The Fortnite emote features choreography by Jalaiah and a snippet of the song "Lottery (Renegade)" by K Camp.

Jalaiah Harmon, creator of the 'Renegade Dance' performed at the All-Star Game



Giannis and Russ in the background 😂



(via @nba)pic.twitter.com/p3Zta1Jjjd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

#4 - "Out West" Fortnite Emote

Featuring a clip of "Out West" from Travis Scott and JACKBOYS, the "Out West" Fortnite emote often makes an appearance on the battlefield. This emote is based on the TikTok dance created by Nicole Bloomgarden.

#3 - Blinding Lights

{Image via MACDADDYZ on TikTok}

While MACDADDYZ are credited with creating the choreography, The Weeknd's song titled "Blinding Lights" has taken both Fortnite and Twitter by storm. The catchy song, paired with a simple and fun dance, still manages to trend almost a year after its creation.

It's all in the footwork.



Throw down some moves with the new Blinding Lights Emote inspired by MACDADDYZ on TikTok. Available now! pic.twitter.com/ELlBSKno64 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2020

#2 - Wanna See Me

The "Wanna See Me" emote is one of the more recent TikTok trends to be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop and is quite catchy.

The smooth choreography originated with ohbukster on TikTok and features music from Sada Baby, titled "Whole Lotta Choppas".

#1 - Savage

It is no surprise that the slick choreography that shook not only TikTok but the world was featured in-game as a Fortnite emote.

Featuring a segment Meg Thee Stallion's iconic song "Savage," Keara Wilson (keke.janajah on TikTok) managed to create what is arguably the most recognizable, catchy, and legendary TikTok-dance-trend-turned-Fortnite-emote.

{Image via keke.janajah on TikTok}

As TikTok continues to be a popular social media platform for creators to share dances, skits, and other video content, Epic Games will surely be featuring even more viral content within the Item Shop originating from TikTok.