Fortnite emotes have become a signature element of the game. After winning a #1 Victory Royale, players often enjoy emoting a popular dance or signature move provided to them via the battle pass or Item Shop.

With Season 6 in full swing and full of surprises, members of the community are especially excited to see the "Poki" emote officially returning.

Pokimane's "Poki" emote officially set to return in the Fortnite Item Shop

Popular streamer Pokimane had an exclusive in-game emote dedicated to her as a popular Fortnite content creator. Earlier in the week, Poki took to Twitch to tease her audience with a "surprise."

After speculating the emote's return, Fortnite fans everywhere were happy to hear that the "Poki" emote is confirmed to be returning to the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, April 8th, at 8:00 PM EST.

since you guys asked for it...



my poki @FortniteGame Emote is back TONIGHT! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4b0NJ4J2A9 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 8, 2021

While the emote will be available in the Fortnite shop tonight, players may only have the opportunity to add it to their collection for 24 hours, as the shop updates daily.

Other streamers and Fortnite pros have been honored with their own emotes or skins as well, such as Lachlan, Loserfruit and Ninja.

Advertisement

While these iconic skins and emotes pay tribute to their iconic content creators, they can be especially tricky to come across. The Fortnite Item Shop updates daily and weekly, along with the Crew membership, which updates monthly.

One downside to the shop constantly updating is that the items are recycled through fairly quickly, with little announcement as to what will be available.

Should loopers be looking to add Fortnite items to their collections, they will do well to have V-Bucks saved up and set aside while checking the shop at least once a day so that they do not miss out on the opportunity.

For the Pokimane inspired emote, however, players simply need to log on sometime within the next 24 hour to secure this adorable in-game dance.