The recently released Fortnite weapon known as the Recycler has already made quite the impression on professional players and streamers within the community.

The Recycler has been teased to players in Fortnite trailers, however, now that it is readily available on the battlefield, players are turning to the pros for their opinions on whether or not they should focus on finding this new in-game weapon.

What’s New this week? Check out the newest item The Recycler!



This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today! pic.twitter.com/B6JsRPRcgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

Popular streamers and pros react to the brand new Recycler gun in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite players everywhere are hurrying to the battlefield to locate the highly anticipated arrival of the new Recycler gun, featured exclusively in Season 6. Commonly called a "junk gun", this new weapon is able to vacuum up materials around the map and expel powerful shots to eliminate players.

Got a kill with the the the recycler harvester today pic.twitter.com/AaDfRfIPcs — CrazyLGamer (@CrazyLGamer) April 6, 2021

Fortnite professional Lachlan turned to his YouTube channel to share his first experiences with the Recycler, featuring his special character skin.

{Image via Lachlan on YouTube}

Lachlan highlights the methods in which players can use the Recycler gun, both from a distance and in close range. Lachlan also discovers that the Recycler gun cannot be fueled by a player's own builds, but rather other objects around the map.

Lachlan's final thoughts on the Recycler regard whether or not the weapon might actually be cracked. Overall, the streamer seems pleased with the weapon as he scores a #1 Victory Royale with the newly released Recycler gun.

Another Fortnite pro and streamer, SypherPK, also uploaded his initial response to the new weapon. On his More SypherPK YouTube channel, the streamer seems to especially enjoy the new junk gun.

{Image via More SypherPK on YouTube}

After filling his inventory with several rare tiered Recycler guns and eliminating several enemies, SypherPK often comments about the "beautiful" gameplay and it is all thanks to the new weapon.

Lightheartedly teasing a "triple junk madness" gameplay method, the Fortnite professional is genuinely enjoying the damage done by this new weapon, especially when players have more than one in their inventory.

Overall, the recently released Reycler gun has been received very well by the community. Players everywhere are now entering the battlefield, searching for this new junk weapon, which can be located in chests found across the map.