The Fortnite community has just been informed that the Fortnite Reboot a Friend feature has been re-released, allowing loopers to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

Fortnite Reboot a Friend event: Carrot pickaxe, Toxic Flash glider, and more

Epic Games has found yet another way to keep players locked into Fortnite while calling absent players back to the battlefield.

The Fortnite Reboot a Friend feature offers players the opportunity to earn points, exclusive items, and weapon skins. The items that players can unlock through rebooting absent team members are:

The Heartbeat Wrap

The Plasma Carrot Pickaxe

The Reboot Spray

The Toxic Flash Glider

These items can be unlocked by players who reboot three friends to play a match together. However, players will need to continue playing 10 matches with at least one of their rebooted friends to unlock all of the items and exclusive offers from this feature.

Should Fortnite players not have any friends to reboot, Epic Games has them covered. Friends eligible for the "reboot" must be inactive for at least 30 days. However, many Fortnite players are a lot more active than that.

Loopers without inactive friends can simply invite gamers from their friends list to play games together and unlock exclusive Fortnite Reboot a Friend rewards. While these players will not be eligible for the first-game bonus of 100 points, they will still be able to earn other points and unlock these items.

With the Fortnite Reboot a Friend feature returning to the battlefield, gamers with both highly active and highly inactive friend lists can now earn exclusive in-game features in addition to those redeemable in the battle pass.

Thanks to this limited-time feature, Fortnite Season 6 players can simultaneously earn battle pass XP and points for playing with old friends.