Fortnite Season 6 is full of epic surprises, including the recently announced Relic variants of new skins that are only available via super leveling through the current battle pass.

Fortnite Season 6: How to unlock Relic styles of Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin

The "Primal" Season 6 of Fortnite is now several weeks in, and players are continuously excited by all of the wonders the battle pass has to offer.

Among the brand new in-game features seen throughout Season 6 are the character skins known as Tarana, Raz, and the Spire Assassin. These skins are currently available to players via unlocking the first one hundred levels of the battle pass.

However, should players be so dedicated to the battlefield this season, they will be able to unlock the exclusive skin variants.

The Spire has sent a mysterious energy influencing Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin.



With the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, unlock the #SuperLevel "Relic" Styles of these primal warriors by reaching milestones over Level 100.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 7, 2021

Super Levelling Fortnite Skins & How To Get Them

The first set of Tarana, Raz, and the Spire Assassin skin variants is the Chromium Styles set. The set is an all-chrome skin variant with slashes of green, rooting these variants well for the Season's Primal theme.

Chromium Tarana unlocks at Level 110.

Chromium Raz unlocks at Level 130.

Chromium Spire Assassin unlocks at level 150.

The next set of these Fortnite skin variants is the Runic Styles set. These variants feature the Chromium look with a Cube inspired twist as each skin features illuminated purplish runes. The Spire's energy is clearly harnessed in these variants.

Runic Tarana unlocks at Level 160.

Runic Raz unlocks at Level 180.

Runic Spire Assassin unlocks at Level 200.

Lastly, a beautiful golden skin variant is available for Tarana, Raz, and the Spire Assassin should players level up beyond Level 200.

Golden Tarana unlocks at Level 205.

Golden Raz unlocks at Level 215.

Golden Spire Assassin unlocks at Level 225.

Featuring the slashing design of the Chromium variant and Cube runes of the Runic variant, the Golden skin variants for these characters bring together the essence of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal domination.

The Primal Trinity {Image via Epic Games}

Insanely enough, some players have already managed to collect these mystical variants despite players expressing concerns that super leveling might be impossible.

— Spice (@Spice_The_Cube) April 7, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 has been live for several weeks now, causing the time frame of the Season to feel even shorter. However, should loopers embrace the tips and tricks they have discovered over the years to level through the battle pass, via gaining XP or buying levels, these exclusive skins could be added to their lockers in no time.