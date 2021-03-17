Top 5 tips to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 recently went live, and now players are looking for quick ways to gain XP in order to unlock new battle pass levels.

Providing answers via a launch-day video, gaming YouTuber GuidingLight covers some quick and easy level-up strategies.

Top 5 tips to unlock levels quick in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

#5 - Daily & Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 brings several new gameplay features to the table. However, experienced and new gamers alike may be relieved to see Daily and Weekly Challenges returning.

These challenges offer new, fairly easy tasks for players to complete every day.

Does Fortnite just shower you with infinite challenges now??? — Dillon Skiffington (@Squiblon) March 17, 2021

Many of the challenges run parallel to typical gameplay, like landing in specific areas or talking to certain NPCs.

Be on the look out for new challenges that will appear based on the new Primal theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

#4 - Buying Battle Pass Tiers

One of the first level-up strategies that GuidingLight mentions in his video is to buy Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 battle pass levels. However, he warns against doing this too early.

Players are able to purchase levels of the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. {Image via Epic Games}

The beginning levels of the battle pass go quickly as they require the least amount of XP to move through.

GuidingLight suggests waiting until players reach battle pass levels that require more XP so that players can get the largest bargain out of their V-Bucks.

#3 - Play in Squads

Gaining XP quickly to move through the levels swiftly is the goal of most Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 players.

GuidingLight suggests rounding up a team to tackle the Squads mode within the game.

Take on other players in Squads, GuidingLight suggests. {Image via GuidingLight}

With several people working together to achieve the singular goal of achieving XP, Squads is an excellent method for moving through the battle pass fast.

#2 - Hunting Animals

As mentioned earlier, there are some new features to be seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, such as hunting animals.

Players can now hunt animals. {Image via GuidingLight}

Taking the time to hunt animals pays off in three different ways.

First, successfully hunting an animal offers quest completion on its own. Second, animals drop useful items like bones that offer both quest completion simply for collecting and crafting materials. And third, after hunting an animal and collecting whatever it drops, players can exclusively craft the Hunting Cloak and Primal weapons.

#1 - Crafting Items

As GuidingLight mentions in his video, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 involves a lot of new "makeshift" weapons.

Should players drop in a location where these types of weapons are all that are immediately available. He suggests gathering materials and updating weapons immediately via crafting.

Crafting opportunities hit Fortnite Chaptere 2 Season 6 {Image via GuidingLight}

Players can craft new Primal weapons from bones as mentioned, as well as typical mechanical weapons from materials collected by destroying tractors and trucks. Crafting also provides challenge completion along the way.

best season by far, lara croft is in the battle pass, OMG FORTNITE ADD ALOY FROM HORIZON ZERO DAWN THATS LIKE THE BEST IDEA SHE WOULD FIT SO WELL INSIDE OF THIS SEASON, I love that game. Map is good, new crafting technique is good, and battle pass and storyline is good also :) gg — KayKay (@KayKay13452412) March 17, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may be one of the friendliest seasons for players so far, as so many new features work well together to gain XP quickly to move players through the battle pass faster.