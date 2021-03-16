Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: New locations, weapons, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was released a few hours ago, and players are currently busy trying to explore every bit of new content that the game has to offer.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Considering the huge range of new additions being introduced to Fortnite, it's obvious that players will take their fair share of time to discover every bit of it. From featuring a primordial era theme to introducing the concept of hunting and crafting, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is certainly looking a treat.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 kicked off with a cinematic story, where Agent Jones and the Foundation managed to contain the unstable Zero Point within a spire-like structure.

The number of big changes witnessed by fans is enough of a reason to state that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 had one of the best openings in the history of the game.

Here's everything that was added to Fortnite with the v16.00 update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: All new content

The release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 began with a few notable changes to the map. Apart from multiple previous locations getting removed, players got to see three major points of interest introduced in the new season. These regions include:

Colossal Crops

The Spire

Boney Burbs

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is here!



What drop spot are you claiming on the new map? pic.twitter.com/Nn0nn9bf1J — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 16, 2021

Other than this, players were also introduced to the concept of animals in Fortnite. These new animals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 can not only be hunted to acquire crafting resources but can also be tamed by players.

There are four kinds of animals present in Fortnite after the release of season six. These animals include:

Wolves

Chickens

Boars

Frogs

One of the most innovative concepts introduced with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is the crafting mechanic. The mechanic appears to be an attempt to find a successor for the upgrade feature.

Crafting in Fortnite allows players to receive more powerful weapons and items by simply collecting resources across the map.

having so much fun with the new update #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/ZItM7ilxkK — anjicome (@anjicome_) March 16, 2021

Epic Games has ensured to include a whole bunch of new weapons, items, and tools for players to use in Fortnite. These weapons, items, and tools include:

Makeshift Rifle

Primal Shotgun

Wolf Meat item

Cuddle Fish

Makeshift Shotgun

Makeshift Submachine

Gun Primal

SMG Boar

Spire Guardian items

Stink Sacs

Makeshift Revolver

Primal Flame Bow

Mechanical Shockwave

Bow Mechanical

Explosive Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Primal Rifle

Mechanical Bow

Items you can craft with Animal Bones

Chicken items you can craft with Mechanical Parts

Makeshift Bow

Frog Primal Pistol

Primal Bow

Stink Fish

Hunter’s Cloak

Apart from all this, players also saw the much-requested Pump Shotgun, Revolver, and Burst Assault Rifle unvaulted for the new season.

Considering everything that Chapter 2 Season 6 has brought forward for the Fortnite community, this might just turn out to be one of the best seasons in Fortnite's history.