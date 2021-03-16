Fortnite Season 6: Where to find Wolves, Chicken, and other tamable animals

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a host of animals that can either be tamed, or hunted for crafting resources.

With the Zero Point being sealed off into a tall spire of stone by Agent Jones and the Foundation, it sent a massive pulse across the island, destroying all forms of advanced technology. Additionally, this pulse has also brought about a primordial era-theme to the entire region surrounding the Spire.

This has resulted in a number of animals appearing on the island. Not only can these animals be hunted for in-game resources, but they can also tamed and controlled to accompany the player for the duration of the game. On top of that, Epic Games has made it fairly easy for players to find these animals in Fortnite Season 6.

The list of animals introduced to Fortnite Season 6 are:

Wolves;

Boars;

Chickens; and

Frogs.

Here's everything that players need to know about finding these tamable animals in Fortnite Season 6.

Where to find tamable animals in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games has made it fairly easy for players to find tamable animals across the map of Fortnite. These animals spawn randomly across the island and can be found in any location on the map. However, there are a few specific regions where players have a higher chance of finding these animals.

Chickens and boars are most likely to be found in farm areas such as the newly introduced Bony Burbs or Colossal Crops. However, players are also expected to run into these animals while traveling through the deserted regions of Fortnite. Similarly, a player is more likely to find a frog near a waterbody than deep inside a landmass.

Finding wolves can be a little tricky, as these creatures roam across the map of Fortnite and can be extremely hard to locate. However, the dense jungles of Weeping Woods seem to be the best option for a player to find a wolf in Fortnite Season 6.

Having said that, it is extremely important for players to note that on account of being wild animals, these creatures can attack the player before being tamed.

However, the introduction of wild animals, as well as the feature that allows players to tame them, is definitely an interesting addition to Fortnite Season 6. How it affects Fortnite's overall gameplay is something that everyone will have to wait to find out, as Season 6 treads into deeper territories.