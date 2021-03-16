Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass trailer reveals Pet Wolves, New Bosses, Boom Bow and much more 

Fortnite has officially gone primal.

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has finally arrived amid extensive fanfare.

The one-minute teaser trailer features a formidable lineup of new hunters, including Lara Croft and Raven from Teen Titans, taking on the sinister new forces that have descended upon the Fortnite island.

The high-octane trailer begins with a foreboding voiceover by an ominous entity called "The Foundation" as the likes of Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven from Teen Titans and Agent Jonesy lead an all-star line-up into battle.

The teaser also provides players with a first glimpse at wolves, which are expected to be one of the most significant additions to the game as they can be tamed and used to knock down/ eliminate opponents:

Wild Animals this Season:



- Raptor

- Boar

- wolf



You can Tame them and they can knock down / eliminate players. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) March 16, 2021

Apart from Wolves, Boars and Raptors are also reported to be the new additions to the tameable pets list.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass trailer promises a whole new Primal world full of mysteries

The Primal trailer of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 seems to be a cross between Mad Max: Fury Road and 10,000 BC. The hunters of the Fortnite island can be seen trying to wrest power from the ominous figure sitting atop the imposing new POI: The Spire.

There have been quite a few leaks which hint at the new bosses coming to Fortnite in Season 6:

There will be three new bosses



- Boss.Inner

- Boss.Outter

- Boss.TinyBalloon — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

What's also interesting to note is the mention of a Spire Guardian, who could very well turn out to be the mysterious figure shown at the end of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass trailer:

New Characters/Animals



- Spire Guardian

- Frog

- Chicken

- Boar

- Wolf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

In another exciting reveal, the famous Boom Bow makes its return and is wielded with effortless ease by Lara Croft in the trailer.

The Bow seems to be of vital importance this season, given the list of Epic Quests that have been released and the number of hunting challenges that have been revealed:

Week 1 Epic Quests Continued:



Find golden artifacts near The Spire



Week 1 Legendary Quest [5 Stages, same quest]:



Craft items — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

Week 2 Epic Quests:



Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow



Week 2 Legendary Quest [5 Stages, Same Quest]:



Deal damage with bows — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

There is also an exclusive new bow being added to the game, which looks quite formidable according to recent leaks:

Fans seem to be heading back to the prehistoric days of being primal in the truest sense, as Fortnite Season 6 promises an unabashed, wild ride.