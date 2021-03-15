Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Wild animals, new 'Bridge' location, Agent Jonesy skin, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is just a day away and the community is bustling with excitement. Epic Games has released three teasers to foreshadow the events of Fortnite Season 6, and those teasers have hit the mark.

Data miners have been trying to excavate as much information as possible. The Fortnite Season 6 leak aims to give players an insight into the upcoming season.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest a new POI and a Jonesy Skin

Agent Jones has gathered a formidable force of Hunters, but time is running short as the Zero Point continues to destabilize.



Grab the Hunters in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bNZ6R95ehU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 14, 2021

From the moment the first teaser dropped, the community started speculating that Fortnite Season 6 would have a Jonesy skin in the upcoming season. The speculation gathered steam when the final teaser arrived.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest that the Jonesy skin will be seen in the elevator when he recruits Ripley and Xenomorph. The skin in question can be seen in the tweet above.

- Neymar Jr. will be WOLF, and he will be a secret skin (probably)

- We will have Agent Jonesy skin (99%)

- There will be "Bridge" POI (probably)

- Bow will be new weapon! (99%)#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/4GYIu9D5T1 — Natix | FN Leaks & News (@NatixLeaks) March 14, 2021

Jonesy's defiance of the order is inevitable, and the teasers do more than indicate that he's going rogue. Jonesy, in all probability, will stand against the order and help characters on Fortnite island escape the loop. He might just assist The Seven in stabilizing the Zero Point.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks also suggest that there may be a new Bridge like POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Bridges are already a part of Fortnite.

Season 5 has five different colored bridges on the island itself, but they're all unnamed locations. The inclusion of the Bridge POI may still be speculation, but it might come true given that major map changes are expected.

Do Fortnite Season 6 Leaks suggest there will be wolves in the next season?

The first Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer that Epic Games released saw many wolf teeth and other images with wolf-like features. The community initially believed that it was Dire who was returning to Fortnite Season 6.

However, as Epic Games kept dropping teasers, data miners found evidence to believe that the Neymar Jr. skin would be a wolf. Apparently, it will be a secret skin.

The community also has strong reason to believe that wild animals will now be seen in Fortnite. How they feature in the storyline and how these animals influence the gameplay remains to be seen.