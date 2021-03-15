How time works in the Fortnite Zero Point storyline

Time is a very interesting concept on Fortnite island as a whole. It's common knowledge that Fortnite island is within the loop itself and time resets on the island every 22 minutes in the real world.

What this means is that the players on Fortnite island are stuck there for good, and the loop prevents them from dying and from aging as well. It also removes their memories with each reset.

Implications of the unstable Zero Point in Fortnite

The Zero Point acts as a portal in and out of the island. After the war with Galactus was over, Zero Point was exposed. This led the Imagined Order to send Agent Jones on a mission to keep everyone contained on the island, which involved him recruiting several other hunters for this process. Agent Jones used his rift gun to travel around different realities in order to recruit different hunters, which, in all probability, led to the Zero Point becoming more unstable.

On the other hand, the Imagined Order sent I.O. Guards to Fortnite Island in order to prevent anyone from escaping the island. However, the only person standing in their way is Bunker Jonesy, who has been on the island for a while now. When players interact with him they'll understand that he knows a lot about the loop and plans on escaping it using the reboot vans on the island.

Based on the teaser for Fortnite Season 6 that Epic Games released yesterday, it was evident that Jonesy was frustrated with the order, and his words indicated that he may be going rogue. Jonesy may fight against the Imagined Order and do something to stabilize the Zero Point, or he may help the characters on the island escape the loop itself along with Batman who is due to join in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as well.

Will Fortnite Season 6 see the return of The Seven or Kevin the Cube?

The Zero point in Fortnite is purple at this point in time, and this may be a nod towards Kevin the Cube returning. The sixth issue of the Batman Zero Point comics which also says that the main antagonist of Fortnite will be revealed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 itself. So there's a possibility that Kevin the Cube is behind all of this.

If the events on the island are indeed going in reverse, then there's a chance that when the Zero Point explodes, The Seven will reveal themselves yet again. They did so the last time Zero Point exploded back in Fortnite Season X.

All these are just theories for now. What really happens will only be revealed during the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The new season of Fortnite begins in two days, so the community can indulge in theories all they want till the reality is finally exposed.