Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin, Seasonal Theme, Event detail and more

Fortnite Season 6 is only a couple of days away, and recently numerous leaks have surfaced on social media that provide insight into the upcoming season.

While an upcoming DC collaboration is certain at this point, there is no confirmation about the Battle Pass skin that will come in Fortnite Season 6.

TheCampingRusher made some predictions and speculations for next season that fans might get to see in-game, sooner rather than later.

The Youtuber also informed the community about the upcoming Fortnite Season 6 100 tier Battle Pass skin reward.

The focus here will be to discuss the new Battle Pass, the 100 tier unlockable skin, and the overall theme for Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 leak reveals Battle Pass skins, theme, and 100 tier unlockable outfit

Epic Games recently released the first trailer for Fortnite Season 6. Naturally, data miners and YouTubers have delved deep into the game files to discover clues about the upcoming season.

Agent Jones has gathered a formidable force of Hunters, but time is running short as the Zero Point continues to destabilize.



Grab the Hunters in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bNZ6R95ehU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 14, 2021

Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher, discussed some of the new elements that are going to be introduced in Season 6. His video focuses on the Battle Pass, which will feature a bunch of new skin variants for Fortnite characters.

However, the highlight of these outfits remains the 100 tier unlockable, which players can own by grinding the game.

Update: Fortnite has removed the Tron outfits from their Story instead of adding them to the Item Shop.



For some weird, unknown reason, they really aren't supposed to be in the shop. lol https://t.co/qPMN7T00Pi — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 14, 2021

TheCampingRusher has revealed that Fortnite Season 6 will feature two 100 tier outfits. This bit of intel has sent fans into a frenzied search to discover these characters before they are officially released.

what if peter griffin is season 6's tier 100 — Muffin (Break) (@MrMuffin46) March 7, 2021

The 100 tier Battle Pass outfit might feature Dire Jonesy from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6. Simultaneously, the YouTuber pointed out that a Genie outfit might also be featured in the 100 tier Battle Pass reward in Fortnite Season 6.

New video! We discuss Fortnite TWO Tier 100 Skins, Meteor Starts Season 6, and ALL Teaser Secrets!



YouTube Link: https://t.co/SUx74lfguc — jacobawsomeness (@jacob92912434) March 14, 2021

According to TheCampingRusher, the Battle Pass will not feature DC characters entirely. Instead, it will have various characters that fans can relate to in Fortnite Season 6. He also believes that Neymar will be a part of the Battle Pass skin.

However, there is no official confirmation from Epic Games about this inclusion.

The YouTuber also mentioned that the theme for Fortnite Season 6 will not be entirely based on DC or soccer. Instead, fans will get to experience a mixture of popular culture and reality. This will mark the third consecutive collaboration season in Fortnite Battle Royale.

That being said, Fortnite Season 6 begins on 16 March 2021. It will start with a solo cinematic experience that has never been done before in the history of video games. The live event will reveal more details about the upcoming season.