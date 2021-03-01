Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date, Battle Pass theme, expected map changes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, and players have a list of questions they want answered before the season begins. While the current season had its moments, it failed to live up to the expectations of many.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is now in its 13th week, which means that the end-season live event is getting closer every day. Other events leading up to the season finale will contribute to all the changes coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
Although several fan speculations are running rampant, only a handful are credible. The focus here will be to discuss everything that has been leaked so far and the changes players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 coming out?
Epic Games confirmed with the update v15.40 that Season 5 would only have 15 weeks. This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is slated to go live around the second week of March. The current battle pass also expires on 15th March 2021, which means that Season 6 will commence right after.
That being said, Epic Games has a reputation for delaying Fortnite seasons by a week or two. They have done this in the past and might do it again. However, this will depend on what unique elements the publisher will introduce in the new season.
The official news from Fortnite data miners is that the publisher has started testing v16.00 and 16.10. This points to the argument that Riot Games is experimenting with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 in a test server.
The previous seasons of Chapter 2 had countless pop culture collaborations. Epic Games will continue this tradition next season by introducing a Batman x Fortnite comic book series.
The comics will be released in April. This could be a major plot-changer for the publisher, which will be introduced early next season. The narrative will heavily depend on Batman's performance in the game. It has been confirmed that he is getting a fresh outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
Rumors surrounding the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 suggest that Epic Games will tie-up with the DC Universe to bring some superheroes from the Justice League to the game. Naturally, fans are expecting a full-fledged DC collaboration next season, resembling the events of Season 4.
The Marvel-themed Season 4 showcased two sides of the Fornite community. While it got mixed views, a DC-themed Season 6 might surprise fans simply because of its timing.
Battle Pass, expected POI changes, and weapon attachments in Season 6
The DC Universe is about to release Justice League (Snyder cut) in March 2021. Hence it will be the perfect time to collaborate with Fortnite, which is rapidly becoming a pillar for popular culture. Players can expect that members of the Justice League might come as Battle Pass outfits.
Similarly, the lesser-known members of the DC Universe might also get featured as new NPCs. The working theory is that Batman would come to the Island first and will soon teleport his superhero friends to the Fortnite reality.
This will be interesting to see as the secrets of the Zero Point still eludes the Fortnite community. At the same time, Kevin the cube might also make a return.
The Cube and the Zero Point are two of the most potent power-sources in the Fortnite storyline. Having them together on the map means that some new POIs will pop up in-game.
According to the leaks, players might get to see the fabled Batcave. Another theory suggests that Aquaman will return to Coral Castle and rebuild it as Atlantis.
While there is no official confirmation about these leaks, the Wayne Tower is included in the map will make things interesting in Season 6.
Players can also expect that Season 5 themed POIs like Colossal Coliseum, Hunter's Haven, Stealthy Stronghold might also disappear next season.
Simultaneously, it is confirmed that Epic Games will also introduce a new weapons' dynamic, along with these map changes.
The weapon meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will include weapon attachments. This will function similarly to the gunsmith mechanics in COD titles. Players can customize their weapons, which means that gunplay in Fortnite is about to change next season.
These are popular theories and confirmed changes surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.