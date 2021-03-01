Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date, Battle Pass theme, expected map changes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, and players have a list of questions they want answered before the season begins. While the current season had its moments, it failed to live up to the expectations of many.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is now in its 13th week, which means that the end-season live event is getting closer every day. Other events leading up to the season finale will contribute to all the changes coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Although several fan speculations are running rampant, only a handful are credible. The focus here will be to discuss everything that has been leaked so far and the changes players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 coming out?

Epic Games confirmed with the update v15.40 that Season 5 would only have 15 weeks. This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is slated to go live around the second week of March. The current battle pass also expires on 15th March 2021, which means that Season 6 will commence right after.

Next Season will be DC? Maybe the event will have the Justice League vs Darkseid? POI could the the Hall Of Justice or The Grotto could become the Batcave? The Shark island could be Titans Tower. Fortress of Solitude in the snow? There are endless possibilities here @FortniteGame https://t.co/hbOxcS1HPL — Midas 🇬🇧 (@Midas_GB) February 26, 2021

That being said, Epic Games has a reputation for delaying Fortnite seasons by a week or two. They have done this in the past and might do it again. However, this will depend on what unique elements the publisher will introduce in the new season.

@DCComics @WBHomeEnt has paid Fortnite alot of money to keep them in the item shop for a long time. Also if Warner Bros is successful with Fortnite sales then we could see a Justice League/DC themed season like marvel.



It's all about money tbh. 💰💰💰 — MagicMan⭐ (@MagicManDBS) February 25, 2021

The official news from Fortnite data miners is that the publisher has started testing v16.00 and 16.10. This points to the argument that Riot Games is experimenting with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 in a test server.

Epic Games have started to test patch V16.00 aka Fortnite C2S6!



Are you hyped? pic.twitter.com/oSVGjkrkaV — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) February 9, 2021

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

The previous seasons of Chapter 2 had countless pop culture collaborations. Epic Games will continue this tradition next season by introducing a Batman x Fortnite comic book series.

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/JmPub8wM8V — Zvrex (@Zvrex_YT) March 1, 2021

The comics will be released in April. This could be a major plot-changer for the publisher, which will be introduced early next season. The narrative will heavily depend on Batman's performance in the game. It has been confirmed that he is getting a fresh outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Rumors surrounding the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 suggest that Epic Games will tie-up with the DC Universe to bring some superheroes from the Justice League to the game. Naturally, fans are expecting a full-fledged DC collaboration next season, resembling the events of Season 4.

MiniSeries Announced:



BATMAN X #FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1



Releasing April 20th.



Via @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/rkmLRNq7kE — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) February 26, 2021

The Marvel-themed Season 4 showcased two sides of the Fornite community. While it got mixed views, a DC-themed Season 6 might surprise fans simply because of its timing.

Battle Pass, expected POI changes, and weapon attachments in Season 6

The DC Universe is about to release Justice League (Snyder cut) in March 2021. Hence it will be the perfect time to collaborate with Fortnite, which is rapidly becoming a pillar for popular culture. Players can expect that members of the Justice League might come as Battle Pass outfits.

Similarly, the lesser-known members of the DC Universe might also get featured as new NPCs. The working theory is that Batman would come to the Island first and will soon teleport his superhero friends to the Fortnite reality.

We kinda forgot about this, and we never seen it ingame, and i don't think they would show something like this in a chapter release trailer for no reason🤔 What do y'all think? pic.twitter.com/KMyU4W5e4Y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2021

This will be interesting to see as the secrets of the Zero Point still eludes the Fortnite community. At the same time, Kevin the cube might also make a return.

All seasons are connected to each other like season 4 was super hero themed same was season 14 so season 6 we saw kevin the cube we might see its return?? https://t.co/e4kSA77xuN — Static - Fortnite Leaks and Concepts (@ARSHSHA42023131) March 1, 2021

The Cube and the Zero Point are two of the most potent power-sources in the Fortnite storyline. Having them together on the map means that some new POIs will pop up in-game.

Characters i'd love to see in @FortniteGame



1. The rest of the Justice League (We already have 4 of them)



2. Some other characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy (We already have Batman)



3. Shazam (The film was successful)



4. John Constantine (Great for a horror themed season) pic.twitter.com/jBeWscdGXw — ImpulseZR (@ImpulseZR) February 26, 2021

According to the leaks, players might get to see the fabled Batcave. Another theory suggests that Aquaman will return to Coral Castle and rebuild it as Atlantis.

While there is no official confirmation about these leaks, the Wayne Tower is included in the map will make things interesting in Season 6.

@FortniteGame @DonaldMustard @OMGitsAliA This may be a complete stretch but I have a theory that season 6 is gonna be a @DCComics season similar to the Marvel one last season. And I think it’s tied to the #SnyderCut. Cube possibly a mother box. Justice League in the pass. Idk 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Hec_dont_care 👑 (@hector7digital) March 1, 2021

Players can also expect that Season 5 themed POIs like Colossal Coliseum, Hunter's Haven, Stealthy Stronghold might also disappear next season.

Bruh fortnite doing one crossover and people think it's a DC season, right then season 7 is probably a wreck it Ralph season😩 but I would not mind a DC season at all because imagine a batcave, batmobile, jokers funhouse — Cub (@CommentaryCrus1) February 27, 2021

Simultaneously, it is confirmed that Epic Games will also introduce a new weapons' dynamic, along with these map changes.

Would you guys want weapon attachments in fortnite?🤔 pic.twitter.com/WThwO3uzBX — No Limit 🕊️ (@NoLimitGGS_) January 19, 2021

The weapon meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will include weapon attachments. This will function similarly to the gunsmith mechanics in COD titles. Players can customize their weapons, which means that gunplay in Fortnite is about to change next season.

These are popular theories and confirmed changes surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.