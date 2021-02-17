Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, as Season 5 has officially entered its twelfth week.
The recent update v15.40 revealed several details about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Based on all the leaks, Season 5 will end after Week 15, and perhaps an end-of-season live event will be announced beforehand too.
With almost three weeks to go, fans and gamers cannot wait for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Following the entire narrative plot from Season 5, the focus here will be on everything players can expect from the new season.
When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 coming out?
According to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, there will be a total of 15 weeks in Season 5. This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start sometime around March 16th.
However, there is no official news from Epic Games about the exact timing. Nor has there been any narrative development that hints at an upcoming end-of-season live event.
Despite this, players have a comprehensive set of wishes they want fulfilled in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. These wishes have been compiled from all the missing links in Season 5:
- Return of the Pump Shotgun
- Return of Bouncers
- Return of Kevin The Cube
- More mobility options
- Weapon and vehicle attachments and inclusions
- Increased player capacity in every lobby
- Restructure Assault Rifle meta
Numerous popular content creators have posted several theory videos about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The majority of them believe that the plot will depend on Agent Jonesy.
The most popular theory about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 includes a fight between Agent Jonesy and the Seven. There is also speculation that Midas will be making his return during the last few days of Season 5.
The Fortnite community is also hoping to see diverse popular culture collaborations continuing in Season 6. This will enrich the Fortnite multiverse and alter the plot as the game progresses further into 2021.
While there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games about Season 6, the publishers have hinted at some major themes that will dominate the upcoming season. The "Reality Log" series by Agent Jonesy on Twitter reveals most of these hints.
As for Season 6, players can expect some massive changes, along with a bunch of new cosmetic inclusions coming to Fortnite.Published 17 Feb 2021, 22:08 IST