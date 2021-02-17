Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner, as Season 5 has officially entered its twelfth week.

Epic is now testing season 6! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ENKvSZNxla — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) February 9, 2021

The recent update v15.40 revealed several details about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Based on all the leaks, Season 5 will end after Week 15, and perhaps an end-of-season live event will be announced beforehand too.

So I have a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 DC Battlepass Wishlist

Tiers Of Batman (Epic's New Version)

Tiers of Wonder Woman

Tiers Cyborg

Tiers of Martian Manhunter

Tiers of The Flash

Tiers of Green Lantern

Tiers of Superman

Secret Skin: Lex Luthor@TaborTimeYT — Moses Aldano (@AldanoMoses) January 27, 2021

With almost three weeks to go, fans and gamers cannot wait for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Following the entire narrative plot from Season 5, the focus here will be on everything players can expect from the new season.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 coming out?

Chapter 2 season 6 is coming march16th — Fortnite (@FortniteGameFBR) February 16, 2021

According to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, there will be a total of 15 weeks in Season 5. This means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will start sometime around March 16th.

My opinion on fortnite chapter 2 season 5.

6/10.

Cool that they brought back og places.

Christmas event was 3/10.

Christmas event poor compared to past.

Updates 4/10.

Updates average tbh. 15.40 best update tho.

Adding that u can get up to 5 exotics per NPC making it extremely fun — Kimjonyoung (@Kimjonyoung1) February 17, 2021

However, there is no official news from Epic Games about the exact timing. Nor has there been any narrative development that hints at an upcoming end-of-season live event.

The cube wil be returning to fortnite season 6 chapter 2 ? — Keven (@goollddscorpyyy) February 16, 2021

@FortniteGame @DonaldMustard

I know this is a over a year ago.But I think epic games needs to bring the style progression back .I hope they add it back in season 6 for all skins after chapter 2 season 1. https://t.co/XPD0XNmOpi — Rick (@Rick10640997) February 17, 2021

Despite this, players have a comprehensive set of wishes they want fulfilled in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. These wishes have been compiled from all the missing links in Season 5:

Return of the Pump Shotgun

Return of Bouncers

Return of Kevin The Cube

More mobility options

Weapon and vehicle attachments and inclusions

Increased player capacity in every lobby

Restructure Assault Rifle meta

Numerous popular content creators have posted several theory videos about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The majority of them believe that the plot will depend on Agent Jonesy.

SEASON 6 WISHLIST

bring back the pump

nerf scroll weel

vault level action and charge

fix aimassist to previous season power and

banned all double 360 movement keybord for fortnite

😀 — Spyrtank (@spyrtank) February 11, 2021

The most popular theory about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 includes a fight between Agent Jonesy and the Seven. There is also speculation that Midas will be making his return during the last few days of Season 5.

@FortniteGame, you should make Chapter 2 Season 6 onwards really interactive like C2S2. Fortnite was at its peak then, and we thought it would continue this way. Make all future seasons interactive, and add new interesting features like C2S2. #wewantfortnitec2s2back — Gen 3 Rapture (@gen3rapture) February 17, 2021

Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 6....🔥 — KingDoge (@Reptilian_Volt) February 17, 2021

The Fortnite community is also hoping to see diverse popular culture collaborations continuing in Season 6. This will enrich the Fortnite multiverse and alter the plot as the game progresses further into 2021.

FORTNITE CONSPIRACY: season 1: plain map to explore just like chapter 2 season 1.

Season 2: knights agents pretty much the same.

season 3: natural disasters a meteor and a flood.

Season 4: super heroes and flying spaceship events.

Season 5: sand

remind me if season 6 is cube rel- — danibomb 2.0 (@Daniele48788853) February 17, 2021

While there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games about Season 6, the publishers have hinted at some major themes that will dominate the upcoming season. The "Reality Log" series by Agent Jonesy on Twitter reveals most of these hints.

As for Season 6, players can expect some massive changes, along with a bunch of new cosmetic inclusions coming to Fortnite.