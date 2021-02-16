Fortnite Season 5 update introduces two new portals - Kepler and Skirmish; 2 new hunters to arrive soon

Epic Games has finally launched the update v15.40 for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and it has brought two new portals to the island.

This season has seen a remarkable number of hunters coming to the island through these portals. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is about to receive two new NPCs in-game.

Several leaks surfaced on Twitter, and they came up with two specific string codes that hint at the next set of hunters coming to the island.

Update v15.40 brings two new portals to the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Two new portals with the codename



- portal_Kepler and portal_Skirmish — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 16, 2021

Data miner FortniteTory identified two codenames added to the portals coming to Fortnite. "portal_Kepler" and "portal_Skirmish" will introduce two new hunters in Chapter 2 Season 5.

Huh... Kepler is an astronomer and there are space bananas from the jonesy bag. I’m gonna do som research brb — teehee_olo (@OloTeehee) February 16, 2021

Epic has had some great collaborations with several popular icons this season. Hence, players can expect the two upcoming inclusions to possibly feature icons of similar stature.

Skirmish is scout from tf2 I can feel it. pic.twitter.com/eutXQBNwTg — Savvyquotient75 (@SavvyQuotient75) February 16, 2021

The Fortnite community has come up with several theories about these portals by deciphering the codenames.

Scorpion then I would say. However.. They have been known to not match the first letter with the character a few times. — FLS-Nevermore (@FlsNevermore) February 16, 2021

The Skirmish portal might include a popular character from Mortal Kombat. Simultaneously, it could also be from the popular indie title, Five Nights at Freddy's.

The encrypted skins are 2 different sets of new Hunters!



- Skirmish (Male & Female) (Please WandaVision)

- Kepler (Male only) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2021

A Mortal Kombat collaboration might be plausible at this point since Agent Jonesy is recruiting ruthless hunters from all across the galaxy.

Most fans suggested that Scorpion would be a wonderful addition, as the character is quintessential to Mortal Kombat's storyline.

this season was promising at first, but then updates were more boring than the others — Joe (@joefrangieh_) February 16, 2021

Similarly, the codename Kepler comes with its multitude of fan theories. Some speculate that it has to do with German astronomer Johannes Kepler.

This might be highly relevant as Epic introduced the concept of space and time travel in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

However, it is unlikely that the publishers would add another "scientist" to the game (the first one being from The Seven).

I may be kinda over did my point here but listen... it might be wanda bc of silver surfer returning,which is odd, and the fantastic 4 was recasted by these guys——-

So if you look in the comic for wandavision her dad looks familiar....hmmm leading to scarlet witch and quick silver pic.twitter.com/BPExoO9CjI — 𝕯𝖗34𝖒𝖘💜 (@Dr34msOfficial) February 16, 2021

The theory about the astronomer fits, as Agent Jonesy has been using his dimension portal to bring hunters to the island from various realms in time.

Skirmish could be persona



Strikers releases friday

2 characters, male/female, atlus usually does this

Atlus crossovers with fucking everyone — Haru Okumura/Makoto Nijima Stan (@sackboy5055) February 16, 2021

Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR confirmed that the Kepler hunter would only have one male skin variant. This adds to the long list of speculations about this new hunter coming to Fortnite.

It’s winston for overwatch — Louis Hands (@LouisHands7) February 16, 2021

Twitter user LouisHands7 suggested that this character might be inspired by Winston from Overwatch.

All theories aside, there is no confirmation or hint from Epic about these new characters. Perhaps they will reveal more through the "Reality Log" series by Agent Jonesy on Twitter.

Only time will tell which of the two specific hunters will be chosen from the vast multiverse to enter Fortnite.