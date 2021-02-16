Fortnite Season 5 update introduces two new portals - Kepler and Skirmish; 2 new hunters to arrive soon

Epic Games has finally launched the update v15.40 for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and it has brought two new portals to the island.
This season has seen a remarkable number of hunters coming to the island through these portals. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is about to receive two new NPCs in-game.
Several leaks surfaced on Twitter, and they came up with two specific string codes that hint at the next set of hunters coming to the island.
Update v15.40 brings two new portals to the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5
Data miner FortniteTory identified two codenames added to the portals coming to Fortnite. "portal_Kepler" and "portal_Skirmish" will introduce two new hunters in Chapter 2 Season 5.
Epic has had some great collaborations with several popular icons this season. Hence, players can expect the two upcoming inclusions to possibly feature icons of similar stature.
The Fortnite community has come up with several theories about these portals by deciphering the codenames.
The Skirmish portal might include a popular character from Mortal Kombat. Simultaneously, it could also be from the popular indie title, Five Nights at Freddy's.
A Mortal Kombat collaboration might be plausible at this point since Agent Jonesy is recruiting ruthless hunters from all across the galaxy.
Most fans suggested that Scorpion would be a wonderful addition, as the character is quintessential to Mortal Kombat's storyline.
Similarly, the codename Kepler comes with its multitude of fan theories. Some speculate that it has to do with German astronomer Johannes Kepler.
This might be highly relevant as Epic introduced the concept of space and time travel in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
However, it is unlikely that the publishers would add another "scientist" to the game (the first one being from The Seven).
The theory about the astronomer fits, as Agent Jonesy has been using his dimension portal to bring hunters to the island from various realms in time.
Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR confirmed that the Kepler hunter would only have one male skin variant. This adds to the long list of speculations about this new hunter coming to Fortnite.
Twitter user LouisHands7 suggested that this character might be inspired by Winston from Overwatch.
All theories aside, there is no confirmation or hint from Epic about these new characters. Perhaps they will reveal more through the "Reality Log" series by Agent Jonesy on Twitter.
Only time will tell which of the two specific hunters will be chosen from the vast multiverse to enter Fortnite.