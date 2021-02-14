Fortnite World Champion Bugha accuses MackWood and Khanada of stream-sniping in FNCS Qualifiers

What does it mean to be the World Champion of Fortnite? A question which perhaps eludes most, is best answered by Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the reigning solo Fortnite world champion.
His response would understandably highlight his impeccable building skills, smooth piece control, quick-witted edits, and everything else about his Fortnite gameplay. But there is another side to the Battle Royale, a much darker one, which the world champion is quite familiar with as well.
Recently, Bugha accused Mack "MackWood" Aesoph and Leon "Khanada" Khim of stream-sniping in the FNCS Qualifiers. In return, MackWood posted a number of tweets, along with a VOD of their gameplay. The feud seemed to go from one side to the other, with both camps seeking to expose each other.
Drama in the Fortnite competitive scene as Bugha accuses Mackwood and Khanada of stream-sniping
Despite the duo's tender age, they cannot seem to let go of the old conflicts and grudges, as they respond to toxicity with more of the same.
As the world champion, Bugha has had to face numerous thinly veiled accusations, heated Twitter-rants, and a whole lot of stream-snipers in-game. However, the rivalry between Bugha and Khanada would perhaps go down as the greatest battle in Fortnite's competitive scene.
While Khanada abstained from posting too many tweets, MackWood went head-on to call out the world champion for his blatant accusations. He labeled Bugha an "egomaniac" and revealed that they stopped being friends because MackWood teamed up with Khanada.
MackWood tweeted: "WHY DOES THIS FU***** TRIO THINK WE STREAM SNIPE THEM EVERY TIME WE FIGHT THEM MY GOD."
The accused followed up with a VOD that gives a comprehensive insight into their encounter with Bugha's trio. From the eye of a critic, it looks like MackWood is not guilty of stream-sniping, and the accusations are indeed, blatant. However, Bugha's fans have launched counter-attacks at MackWood and Khanada on Twitter.
The discussion continued on Reddit, where fans from both camps expressed their opinions. While some criticized MackWood for being toxic towards Bugha, others appreciated the accused for not remaining silent.
Bugha can do various things strategically on command, that can change the direction of the game. He is skillful enough to pull off reflex 360 no-scopes that could put DrDisrespect to shame. But his young-spirited fervor compels him to emerge victorious in every match.
The same goes for Khanada and MackWood. Regardless of the situation at hand, young competitive Fortnite players airing their dirty laundry on social media is nothing new. This interaction only adds to the long-standing rivalry between Bugha and Khanada, and it thickens the plot before the FNCS Grand Finals.Published 14 Feb 2021, 00:00 IST