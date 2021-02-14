Fortnite World Champion Bugha accuses MackWood and Khanada of stream-sniping in FNCS Qualifiers

What does it mean to be the World Champion of Fortnite? A question which perhaps eludes most, is best answered by Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the reigning solo Fortnite world champion.

This is the craziest shit ever, just because your favorite streamers yells stream sniper doesnt mean we are stream sniping, i deadass cant wait post this streamable for everyone to see, but then people are probably gonna call it acting LOL — MackWood (@MackWood1x) February 13, 2021

His response would understandably highlight his impeccable building skills, smooth piece control, quick-witted edits, and everything else about his Fortnite gameplay. But there is another side to the Battle Royale, a much darker one, which the world champion is quite familiar with as well.

even if you didn’t stream snipe now I just don’t understand why u do it all the time in scrims and then feel harassed when we call you out for it in game? that just doesn’t make sense to me. just control ur teammates and it would never be a problem in the first place — Bugha (@bugha) February 13, 2021

Recently, Bugha accused Mack "MackWood" Aesoph and Leon "Khanada" Khim of stream-sniping in the FNCS Qualifiers. In return, MackWood posted a number of tweets, along with a VOD of their gameplay. The feud seemed to go from one side to the other, with both camps seeking to expose each other.

Drama in the Fortnite competitive scene as Bugha accuses Mackwood and Khanada of stream-sniping

Despite the duo's tender age, they cannot seem to let go of the old conflicts and grudges, as they respond to toxicity with more of the same.

Sorry for goin crazy on the timeline today, just annoying when someone has 80,000 viewers and accuses you of stream sniping in opens — MackWood (@MackWood1x) February 13, 2021

As the world champion, Bugha has had to face numerous thinly veiled accusations, heated Twitter-rants, and a whole lot of stream-snipers in-game. However, the rivalry between Bugha and Khanada would perhaps go down as the greatest battle in Fortnite's competitive scene.

Ok you’re right #PositiveVibes only, gl in FNCS 💙😍❤️ — Bugha (@bugha) February 13, 2021

While Khanada abstained from posting too many tweets, MackWood went head-on to call out the world champion for his blatant accusations. He labeled Bugha an "egomaniac" and revealed that they stopped being friends because MackWood teamed up with Khanada.

MackWood tweeted: "WHY DOES THIS FU***** TRIO THINK WE STREAM SNIPE THEM EVERY TIME WE FIGHT THEM MY GOD."

and heres the streamable for anyone who still thinks we stream sniped https://t.co/KR6Vcx2EPq — MackWood (@MackWood1x) February 13, 2021

The accused followed up with a VOD that gives a comprehensive insight into their encounter with Bugha's trio. From the eye of a critic, it looks like MackWood is not guilty of stream-sniping, and the accusations are indeed, blatant. However, Bugha's fans have launched counter-attacks at MackWood and Khanada on Twitter.

The discussion continued on Reddit, where fans from both camps expressed their opinions. While some criticized MackWood for being toxic towards Bugha, others appreciated the accused for not remaining silent.

streaming fncs opens tomorrow, will be live a bit earlier around 3 or 4pm EST. — Bugha (@bugha) February 12, 2021

why does clix say "edited" like that pic.twitter.com/fZWFpQtbec — Bugha (@bugha) February 10, 2021

Bugha can do various things strategically on command, that can change the direction of the game. He is skillful enough to pull off reflex 360 no-scopes that could put DrDisrespect to shame. But his young-spirited fervor compels him to emerge victorious in every match.

The same goes for Khanada and MackWood. Regardless of the situation at hand, young competitive Fortnite players airing their dirty laundry on social media is nothing new. This interaction only adds to the long-standing rivalry between Bugha and Khanada, and it thickens the plot before the FNCS Grand Finals.