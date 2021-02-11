Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Every week, Epic Games adds many new challenges and quests for players to grind in Fortnite. These challenges are crucial for leveling up XP and completing the battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is now in its 11th Week. Epic Games has lined up numerous "Epic" and "Legendary" quests for players.

All the challenges in Week 11 Epic Quests fetch about 20,000 XP each. There are seven quests, which means players can get a huge XP boost by completing these challenges.

Cupid's Crossbow was updated in v15.30 as well, so it makes sense this will be what returns! pic.twitter.com/YVH4WTDlVj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 10, 2021

Simultaneously, there is one Legendary Quest added this week, with five stages of progression. Fortnite gamers can earn 55000 XP from one challenge and 22000 XP each from the remaining four.

Are you excited for week 11 challenges! The crossbow should be making a return along with the the Cupid’s crossbow ltm so make sure to hop on in 2 hours and spread some Valentine’s Day love! 💖👑 pic.twitter.com/vn4AU49YKB — 🌹 ṨҜuℓℓ 🌹 (@SkullLeaks) February 11, 2021

Thanks to the comprehensive video by RutgerK, Fortnite gamers can now quickly complete these challenges once they come out.

Epic Games adds Week 11 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The Week 11 Quests will go live in Fortnite on February 11th, from 9:00 a.m. (ET)/7:30 p.m. (IST)/2:00 p.m. (UK).

Starting with the relatively simple Epic Quests, players will have to complete all seven to get the maximum XP boost.

Epic Quests:

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine's date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimble's love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cave, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely's Valentine's (1)

Players will find that these challenges are relatively straightforward. To complete the chocolate box challenge, Fortnite gamers will have to visit two locations out of the three allocated ones.

Legendary Quest is a progression based task in Week 11 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Legendary Quest:

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (2000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (3000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (4000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (5000)

Crossbows have not been added in-game yet. It is designed specifically for players to complete the Legendary Quest in Week 11. Gamers can crack on with the Legendary Quest as soon as they are added to Fortnite.