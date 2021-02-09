Epic Games announces the Hearts Wild event in Fortnite to celebrate Valentine's day

Valentine's day is just a week away and Epic Games has the perfect strategy to celebrate it - using the Hearts Wild event in Fortnite.

This time, Epic Games is breaking their usual annual pattern for the Valentine's Day festivities they put together in Fortnite.

Love is in the air on the Island and things are gonna get wild... Hearts Wild!



Find love with Fishstick, Compete in the Hearts Wild Cup to earn an Outfit early, join in on some Team Battles, create your own Papercraft and more 💘



Read all about it here: https://t.co/GrBNarsbk9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 8, 2021

The Hearts Wild event was announced on February 8th, 2021, and it will run till February 15. During this event, Fortnite gamers will have to opportunity to take part in the Hearts Wild cup. Along with the tournament, there are several other quests and challenges which will be added to the game.

Epic has announced that Fortnite will also feature Creator Challenges. Fortnite gamers have a full week of festivities ahead of them.

Hearts Wild Cup Rewards VIA Regions: pic.twitter.com/1NyIcViJ3P — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 8, 2021

The Hearts Wild Cup will be the main focus of this event. Fortnite gamers can pair up in duos and take part in the Hearts Wild Cup on February 9th, 2021. Each team will have about three hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points.

Here is how scoring works for the Hearts Wild Cup [The one where you can win the Lovely Skin and her backbling, not the Flash one] pic.twitter.com/IfAgwB0TLn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 8, 2021

Only the top-performing duos from each server region will earn the Lovely outfit, along with the Heartblast Back Bling.

New Tournament: Hearts Wild Cup

Duos Tournament

February 9th



The top duos will win the Lovely Outfit! pic.twitter.com/HE3iRMPTVB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 8, 2021

To participate, players will require to have account level 30 or above and have two-factor authentication enabled.

Flash Is Our Next Hunter, Hearts Wild Event, Team Rumble: One Shot, + More! https://t.co/BFP1aREq5D via @YouTube — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 8, 2021

Simultaneously, Community Battles have returned with the new Hearts Wild event. Fortnite gamers will have the opportunity to pair up with their favorite creators from February 10th through 17th.

During the Hearts Wild event, players can earn the following rewards through Creator Battles:



Two hearts The Perfect Match emoticon



Two heartsReel love spray



Two heart breathless Blades Pickaxe



Two heartsBanner



Two heartsShuffly Shapes wrap pic.twitter.com/rB9shOZ5gD — Fearless Ψ (@Mikhail66952106) February 8, 2021

Gamers will also be entitled to certain rewards if they finish these challenges with maximum points.

Fortnite’s Hearts Wild event kicks off today, February 8, 2021, so let your heart run free with the many happenings going on this week: a tournament, Creator Challenges, the return of papercraft, lovely new Outfits in the Item Shop, and more! pic.twitter.com/JvNWmgpppb — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) February 8, 2021

The top team from each regional group will receive the Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffle Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Today’s item shop! [ February 8th 2021 ] make sure to use a support-a-creator code when using those vbucks! Have a good rest of your night! 😊 [ Tess & Hearts Wild cosmetics are still available ] #Fortnite #Fortniteitemshop pic.twitter.com/WH8dkLVNQr — ❤️📺📀 Corgidude 📀📺❤️ (@Corgidude40) February 9, 2021

Second place will earn the Shuffle Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

The third-place finishers will only get the Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Papercraft Cosplay is returning to Fortnite with the Hearts Wild event

Image via Epic Games

Papercraft cosplay is also coming back to Fortnite with the Hearts Wild event. This time around, the Papercraft cosplay will be based on Valentine's-themed Fortnite characters.

Fortnite's Hearts Wild Event is Here for a Special Valentine’s SeasonThe Fortnite Hearts Wild event includes the Hearts Wild Cup, Team Battles, a Valentized Creative Hub, cosplay papercraft, arranging a date for Fishstick, new Item Shop Outfits, and more! https://t.co/ZU2COhv3Po — KerrieJoanne (@KerrieJoanne5) February 8, 2021

Gamers and cosplay enthusiasts will have the opportunity to download and print their paper designs. They can build masks to cosplay as Wild Card, Lovethorn, or Heartbreaker. These will be shared on social media during the Hearts Wild event with the hashtag #myFNvalentine.

The Hearts Wild event looks set to be one of the best Fortnite events of 2021. Hopefully, players will be able to complete all the challenges to unlock the cosmetic rewards.