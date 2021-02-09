Epic Games announces the Hearts Wild event in Fortnite to celebrate Valentine's day

Valentine's day is just a week away and Epic Games has the perfect strategy to celebrate it - using the Hearts Wild event in Fortnite.
This time, Epic Games is breaking their usual annual pattern for the Valentine's Day festivities they put together in Fortnite.
The Hearts Wild event was announced on February 8th, 2021, and it will run till February 15. During this event, Fortnite gamers will have to opportunity to take part in the Hearts Wild cup. Along with the tournament, there are several other quests and challenges which will be added to the game.
Epic has announced that Fortnite will also feature Creator Challenges. Fortnite gamers have a full week of festivities ahead of them.
The Hearts Wild Cup will be the main focus of this event. Fortnite gamers can pair up in duos and take part in the Hearts Wild Cup on February 9th, 2021. Each team will have about three hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points.
Only the top-performing duos from each server region will earn the Lovely outfit, along with the Heartblast Back Bling.
To participate, players will require to have account level 30 or above and have two-factor authentication enabled.
Simultaneously, Community Battles have returned with the new Hearts Wild event. Fortnite gamers will have the opportunity to pair up with their favorite creators from February 10th through 17th.
Gamers will also be entitled to certain rewards if they finish these challenges with maximum points.
The top team from each regional group will receive the Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffle Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.
Second place will earn the Shuffle Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.
The third-place finishers will only get the Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.
Papercraft Cosplay is returning to Fortnite with the Hearts Wild event
Papercraft cosplay is also coming back to Fortnite with the Hearts Wild event. This time around, the Papercraft cosplay will be based on Valentine's-themed Fortnite characters.
Gamers and cosplay enthusiasts will have the opportunity to download and print their paper designs. They can build masks to cosplay as Wild Card, Lovethorn, or Heartbreaker. These will be shared on social media during the Hearts Wild event with the hashtag #myFNvalentine.
The Hearts Wild event looks set to be one of the best Fortnite events of 2021. Hopefully, players will be able to complete all the challenges to unlock the cosmetic rewards.Published 09 Feb 2021, 21:33 IST